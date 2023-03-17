 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Defence stocks on fire as Defence Acquisition Council approves Rs 70,500 crore-projects; Bharat Forge, HAL, L&T gain

Dipti Sharma
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

The Defence Acquisition Council accorded Acceptance of Necessity to projects worth Rs 70,500 crore. Reacting to this news, Bharat Forge and HAL rose over 4 percent while shares of Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, MTAR Technologies, Paras Defence and Space Technologies were up 1-3 percent on the BSE.

Representative Image

Shares of defence equipment manufacturers jumped reacting to the news that the Defence Acquisition Council accorded Acceptance of Necessity to projects worth Rs 70,500 crore.

Major military modernisation projects amounting to Rs 70,584 crore, including 69 maritime helicopters, 225 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and 307 heavy-duty artillery guns, received preliminary approval from the defence ministry on Thursday.

Also read: From BrahMos to ALH MK-III, Defence Ministry clears its Rs 70,000 crore purchase list; HAL bags big orders

The largest proposal approved was for 60 utility helicopters-marine being constructed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), costing Rs 32,000 crore. Reacting to this, HAL’s stock shot up 4.5 percent on the BSE, to Rs 2,847.