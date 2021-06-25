MARKET NEWS

Deepak Spinners locked in 20% upper circuit after Dolly Khanna picks stake

Deepak Spinners reported a 38.8 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 9.34 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

Moneycontrol News
June 25, 2021 / 11:09 PM IST
 
 
Deepak Spinners shares were locked in 20 percent upper circuit on June 25, after ace investor Dolly Khanna picked equity stake in the company.

The stock closed at Rs 201.90 on the BSE, rising 20 percent over previous close. It traded with volume of 3.84 lakh equity shares.

Dolly Khanna acquired 76,555 equity shares in the Chandigarh-based textile company (representing 1.06 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 167.21 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed on June 24. Dolly Khanna has a portfolio of nine stocks worth Rs 233 crore, Moneycontrol data powered by Trendlyne showed.

However, Suvrat Jain was the seller in a deal, offloading 41,302 equity shares in the company at Rs 156.43 per share.

Deepak Spinners reported a 38.8 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 9.34 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Revenue grew by 32.4 percent to Rs 111.32 crore compared to the year-ago quarter. The growth was partly led by low base in Q4FY20 that was impacted by COVID-led lockdown.

In the full year FY21, the Covid year, the company recorded a 5.4 percent growth in profit at Rs 15.69 crore, but revenue fell 13.9 percent to Rs 396.57 crore compared to the previous year.

Deepak Spinners on June 23 recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Deepak Spinners
first published: Jun 25, 2021 11:09 pm

