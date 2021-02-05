business Decoding Budget 2021 from retail investors' perspective Union Budget 2021 is expected to boost economic growth through capital expenditure and infrastructure growth. As a result, equity markets are upbeat with BSE Sensex and Nifty50 reaching record high levels on February 4, taking the total market cap of the BSE-listed companies to a lifetime high of Rs 200 lakh crore. Will this momentum continue in the future? And what does Budget 2021 offer retail investors? Watch the video to find out.