Decline in Q3 net profit drags Lupin; stock slumps 6%

Shares of Lupin slumped in early trade on February 10, a day after the company posted a sharp on year decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December.

At 10.10 am, Lupin was trading 3.84 percent lower at Rs 744.60 on the National Stock Exchange.

The drugmaker's bottomline for the Oct-Dec period fell 72 percent on year to Rs 153.5 crore, primarily due to a high base in the corresponding quarter last year. The base was higher in the year ago period as the company had received a tax rebate of Rs 382 crore in Q3 FY22.

Nonetheless, marginal recovery in US sales driven by product launches and acquisition of the two brands in the previous quarter, helped support the near 4 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations, which came at Rs 4,322 crore.

Sustained cost-control measures, coupled with some recovery in US sales also aided the company's operating performance. As a result, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin expanded 343 basis points year-on-year to 12.3 percent as it topped the Street's estimate.

A poll by CNBC-TV18 had pegged Lupin's EBIDTA margin at 12.2% for the quarter ended December. One-basis point is one-hundredth of a percent.

The company had also guided of 16%-18% EBITDA margins in in the second half of the current financial year with the new launches and 12-13% without new launches.

Meanwhile, the management remains hopeful of an improvement in Lupin's performance in the coming quarters. "With the recent sales force expansion and new product launches, we expect to be back to above-market growth," Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said in an exchange filing.

