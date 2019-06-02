Decisive close above record high may drive Nifty to 12,250 in near term

Rahul Mishra

A highly volatile May expiry closed on a positive note on May 30. In first half of the month, we saw Nifty moving down from 11,800 level to 11,100 mark, however in the second half, with clarity on the election results, it took support from 100-DMA which was placed at 11,100 levels and made a new high above 12,000 mark.

Since the election euphoria is over now, the focus will be back on earnings, global cues and policies of Modi 2.0.

Earnings have not been very encouraging, around 40 percent of the Nifty companies gave below estimate performance. Last year, festival demand was muted and we have not seen any major turnaround in the demand outlook yet, however, upcoming policies may provide some boost to the current demand.

This is the first month of CY19 when FIIs have turned negative largely on account of general elections and the trade tension between the US and China.

It is important to see how the market reacts near 12,000 level, as we have seen good profit booking around these levels. If it manages to give a comfortable close above 12,000 it may even go to 12,250 in the near future.

The highest Option open interest is at 11,500 Put and 12,000 Call, providing the month range of 11,500-12,000. On the upside, 12,500 Call carries the second highest open interest, making it a good resistance for the month.

During the month, banks have outperformed all other sectors with a monthly return of around 6 percent; while Auto, IT, Metals and Pharma sectors closed lower by 2-10 percent.

Pharma proved to be the worst performing sector that closed lower by around 10 percent during the month, led by Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma and Lupin.

From rollover point of view, Market-wide rollover was 87 percent marginally lower from last three-month average of 90 percent.

Nifty rollover was 72 percent against the previous three-month average of 69 percent and Bank Nifty rollover at 83 percent which is the highest rollover in the last 12 months.

There is no major change in the positioning of June series; we are opening June series with 5 percent lower OI in Nifty and market-wide; however, Bank Nifty OI has been increased by 7 percent. I would like to highlight that Yes Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance rollover at 98 percent was the highest in the last 12 months. This higher rollover indicates that there is no change in the market sentiment for these stocks.

June expiry index options implied volatility levels have come off dramatically from over 27 percent to 13.5 percent after election results were announced. Market positioning in index options for the month of June is quite light as participants expect rangebound trading.

However, the persistent underperformance of midcap and smallcap indices to Nifty and Sensex also points at subdued domestic participation.

Both Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices face technical resistance around their current levels -- the former around 5,000 and the latter around 6,550.

Should domestic participation pick up meaningfully in the month of June, with greater confidence in the new government's policy ideas developing, there is room for a substantial medium-term breakout in these indices and broader participation in the market rally.

(The author is AVP (Derivatives), Emkay Global Financial Services.)

