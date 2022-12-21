 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices, Asian markets trade mixed

Dec 21, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

Market updates: Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 66 points on Wednesday

December 21, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Buzzing Stocks | Dabur, GAIL India, Bharti Airtel and others in news today

Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.... Read More
December 21, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities



Indian markets could open higher, in line with mostly higher Asian markets today and positive US markets on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the BoJ doubled the cap on the country’s 10-year bond,from 0.25% to 0.5%, causing the yen to jump more than 3%, while whacking equities in the region. This was seen as a step toward the ending of its era of ultra-loose monetary policy.

Fitch Ratings on December 20 said it has affirmed India's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' while maintaining the "stable outlook" that it assigned to the country in June this year. India's rating reflects "strengths from a robust growth outlook compared to peers and still-resilient external finances", which have supported India in navigating the large external shocks during the past year.

Asian equities edged higher Wednesday after US shares snapped a four-day losing streak. Japan’s two-year government yield rose above zero for the first time since 2015.

December 21, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

Devina Mehra on Bank of Japan's surprise policy move

It may not necessarily be the end of an era, however, it could be read as a reversal in the rate cycle for Japan (other central banks are well ahead already). At the end of November 2022, the BoJ released its measures of underlying inflation for October. All the indicators were by far the highest since the BoJ started to release the data in 2001, be it trimmed mean or weighted median year-over-year change in prices.

Thus, the risk-reward favoured sticking to short Japanese government bonds and long yen going into Q1 next year, as a tweak in YCC band and later even abandonment of the yield target altogether seemed more like a timing issue rather than anything else. Read more

December 21, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

Sebi tweaks share buyback norms, brings bourses on radar

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) tweaked the present share buyback norms for listed companies and tightened disclosure rules in its bid to increase transparency and credibility of markets. “Buyback through stock exchange route to be phase out in a gradual manner,” India’s capital market’s regulator said in a release post its scheduled board meet on Tuesday (December 20).

Companies have to now use 75 percent of the proceeds of the buyback undertaken through the stock exchange route from the existing minimum of 50 percent. Buybacks will be undertaken through a separate window on stock exchanges till the time they are permitted through the exchanges, the regulator said. Read more

December 21, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

Oil prices up as US crude stocks seen falling, dollar eases

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks were seen falling last week, while the dollar weakened, making oil less expensive for non-American buyers. Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $80.07 per barrel by 0126 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents to $76.29.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 16, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Read more

December 21, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

December 21, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

Some stocks to watch out for today

-Central Bank of India: To consider fund raising in December 26 board meet
-Dabur India: Entities of Burman family sold 1 percent stake via block deal
-Future Enterprise: Defaults on interest payment of Rs 6.07 crore
-JM Financial: To raise funds via private placement of notes, NCDs
-Sterling & Wilson Renewable: OFS fs non-retail category gets 153% demand
-UNO Minda: Signs tech license pact with South Korea’s Asentec for wheel speed sensors
-Bharti Airtel: Acquires strategic stake in technology start up Lemnisk

December 21, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

SGX Nifty

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 78points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,504levels on the Singaporean exchange.

December 21, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 455.94 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 494.74 crore on December 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.