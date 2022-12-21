Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices, Asian markets trade mixed

December 21, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities





Indian markets could open higher, in line with mostly higher Asian markets today and positive US markets on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the BoJ doubled the cap on the country’s 10-year bond,from 0.25% to 0.5%, causing the yen to jump more than 3%, while whacking equities in the region. This was seen as a step toward the ending of its era of ultra-loose monetary policy.

Fitch Ratings on December 20 said it has affirmed India's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' while maintaining the "stable outlook" that it assigned to the country in June this year. India's rating reflects "strengths from a robust growth outlook compared to peers and still-resilient external finances", which have supported India in navigating the large external shocks during the past year.

Asian equities edged higher Wednesday after US shares snapped a four-day losing streak. Japan’s two-year government yield rose above zero for the first time since 2015.