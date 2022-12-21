Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices, Asian markets trade mixed

Buzzing Stocks | Dabur, GAIL India, Bharti Airtel and others in news today
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Indian markets could open higher, in line with mostly higher Asian markets today and positive US markets on Tuesday.
On Tuesday the BoJ doubled the cap on the country’s 10-year bond, from 0.25% to 0.5%, causing the yen to jump more than 3%, while whacking equities in the region. This was seen as a step toward the ending of its era of ultra-loose monetary policy.
Fitch Ratings on December 20 said it has affirmed India's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' while maintaining the "stable outlook" that it assigned to the country in June this year. India's rating reflects "strengths from a robust growth outlook compared to peers and still-resilient external finances", which have supported India in navigating the large external shocks during the past year.
Asian equities edged higher Wednesday after US shares snapped a four-day losing streak. Japan’s two-year government yield rose above zero for the first time since 2015.
Devina Mehra on Bank of Japan's surprise policy move
It may not necessarily be the end of an era, however, it could be read as a reversal in the rate cycle for Japan (other central banks are well ahead already). At the end of November 2022, the BoJ released its measures of underlying inflation for October. All the indicators were by far the highest since the BoJ started to release the data in 2001, be it trimmed mean or weighted median year-over-year change in prices.
Thus, the risk-reward favoured sticking to short Japanese government bonds and long yen going into Q1 next year, as a tweak in YCC band and later even abandonment of the yield target altogether seemed more like a timing issue rather than anything else. Read more
Sebi tweaks share buyback norms, brings bourses on radar
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) tweaked the present share buyback norms for listed companies and tightened disclosure rules in its bid to increase transparency and credibility of markets. “Buyback through stock exchange route to be phase out in a gradual manner,” India’s capital market’s regulator said in a release post its scheduled board meet on Tuesday (December 20).
Companies have to now use 75 percent of the proceeds of the buyback undertaken through the stock exchange route from the existing minimum of 50 percent. Buybacks will be undertaken through a separate window on stock exchanges till the time they are permitted through the exchanges, the regulator said. Read more
JK Paper shares rallied 3.5 percent to Rs 440, the highest closing level since August 16 this year and formed another long bullish candle with robust volumes on the daily charts. The stock has given a strong breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining several points - August 12, September 1, September 8 and December 19 this year.
Oil prices up as US crude stocks seen falling, dollar eases
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks were seen falling last week, while the dollar weakened, making oil less expensive for non-American buyers. Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $80.07 per barrel by 0126 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents to $76.29.
U.S. crude oil inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 16, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Read more
Some stocks to watch out for today
-Central Bank of India: To consider fund raising in December 26 board meet
-Dabur India: Entities of Burman family sold 1 percent stake via block deal
-Future Enterprise: Defaults on interest payment of Rs 6.07 crore
-JM Financial: To raise funds via private placement of notes, NCDs
-Sterling & Wilson Renewable: OFS fs non-retail category gets 153% demand
-UNO Minda: Signs tech license pact with South Korea’s Asentec for wheel speed sensors
-Bharti Airtel: Acquires strategic stake in technology start up Lemnisk
SGX Nifty
Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 78 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,504 levels on the Singaporean exchange.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 455.94 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 494.74 crore on December 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Confidence Petroleum is in a classical up move, as it has given a breakout of long consolidation in the last trading session on robust volumes and surged above all the important simple moving averages, indicating inherent strength in the counter.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific are trading mixed after Wall Street ended its four-day losing streak.
Japan continued its second day of losses, as the Nikkei 225 fell 0.98 percent and the Topix lost 0.65 percent. The Kospi in South Korea erased earlier gains and was flat.