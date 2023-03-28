 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Debt mutual fund tax tweak a setback, but AMC profit driven by equity schemes: Vikas Khemani

Nickey Mirchandani
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

Most people may not abandon debt funds and that could turn into a long-term asset base, but creating new assets in the debt segment may be a challenge, says Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Advisors

Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Advisors

The change in tax norms for debt mutual funds may be a setback for asset management companies but more than three-fourths of their profitability is driven by equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Advisors, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

Shares of AMCs slumped on March 24 after the finance ministry said the benefit of long-term capital gains tax will not be available for those who invest in debt mutual funds from April 1. The change applies to debt mutual funds with less than 35 percent of their assets in equities.

The former CEO of Edelweiss Securities also doesn’t see any structural change on account of the 25 percent increase in the securities transaction tax (STT) on the sale of futures and options. Edited excerpts:

How do you read the tax amendment that brings debt mutual funds on par with bank fixed deposits?