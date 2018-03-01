Death of debt funds? Not really! For complete risk averse investors, FMP augur well

Kotak Mutual Fund

The Indian fixed income market has seen a massive bear market in the past few months. The market, while it does have a habit of running ahead of itself from time to time, seems to have outdone itself this time.

The 10-years gilt yield has risen from 6.4 percent in February 2017 to 7.68 percent in February 2018. This amounts to the yield hardening of 128 bps (1.28%) over the just 1-year period.

The market sentiment is dented largely by the interest rate outlook in India and the United States. For some time in the past, the high-risk perception of rising oil prices too was playing on the mind of debt investors.

While the crude oil price risk still remains, much of the worry has abated. We believe that if the crude remains at present levels, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation impact may moderate further.

Having said that, the inflation and fiscal deficit impact is largely priced in. The inflation has more downside potential than upside in the coming period which augurs well for the long-term sentiments and yields.

But, a more vital issue facing the market is ‘structural’. The challenges that the PSU banks have faced with regards to the asset quality and corporate governance has cast a long shadow.

This coupled with the fact that they have been conspicuous by their absence in the secondary market Gsec activity has caused yield hardening.

We believe that the market may see some more volatility in the near to medium term until this issue abates. Another key factor for Gsec demand is FPIs (foreign portfolio investors).

They (FPIs) are at the mercy of Gsec limits being auctioned failing which there is hardly any durable demand for government bonds! In this backdrop, the asset allocation strategy becomes vital. The market is currently providing high carry.

On the other hand, the growth imperative is also increasing. This two combined with the rising credit offtake indicates that present yield levels in the corporate bond category are very attractive.

For that reason, we believe that long-term investors, unwilling to assume volatility in fixed income, could look to invest in high accrual debt strategies.

Fixed maturity plans augur well for a completely risk-averse investor in the current market scenario. Brave hearts who can withstand volatile moves could stagger investments in bond/ gilt funds.

In conclusion, while most sceptics seem to have proclaimed ‘the death’ of debt funds, bond yields are singing - Give me some sunshine (extended policy pause) give me some rain (demand levers) give me another chance, I wanna bounce back once again!

The author is CIO (Debt) & Head – Products, Kotak Mutual Fund. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are her own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.