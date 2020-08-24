172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|deals-of-the-day-bombay-burmah-buys-stake-in-bombay-dyeing-rec-sells-shares-of-iex-5750321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deals of the day: Bombay Burmah buys stake in Bombay Dyeing; REC sells shares of IEX

Norwest Venture Partners VII-A Mauritius sold 11,900,000 shares of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project at an average price of Rs 15.01 per share in a bulk deal on BSE.

Moneycontrol News

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation bought 30,00,000 shares of Bombay Dyeing at an average price of Rs 71.2 per share in a bulk deal on the BSE. Nowrosjee Wadia and Sons sold as many shares of the company at the same average price.

In a separate bulk deal, REC (erstwhile Rural Electrification Corporation) sold 25,00,000 shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) at an average price of Rs 190 per share in a bulk deal on the BSE. PPFAS Mutual Fund bought 2,484,686 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 190 per share.

Norwest Venture Partners VII-A Mauritius sold 11,900,000 shares of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project at an average price of Rs 15.01 per share in a bulk deal on BSE.

Close

The Indian equity benchmarks ended in the green, tracking positive global cues, on August 24.

The 30-share Sensex closed 364 points, or 0.95 percent, higher at 38,799.08 and the Nifty settled at 11,466.45, up 95 points, or 0.83 percent.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:09 pm

tags #BSE #Bulk Deals #NSE

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.