Deals of the day: Bombay Burmah buys stake in Bombay Dyeing; REC sells shares of IEX

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation bought 30,00,000 shares of Bombay Dyeing at an average price of Rs 71.2 per share in a bulk deal on the BSE. Nowrosjee Wadia and Sons sold as many shares of the company at the same average price.

In a separate bulk deal, REC (erstwhile Rural Electrification Corporation) sold 25,00,000 shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) at an average price of Rs 190 per share in a bulk deal on the BSE. PPFAS Mutual Fund bought 2,484,686 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 190 per share.

Norwest Venture Partners VII-A Mauritius sold 11,900,000 shares of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project at an average price of Rs 15.01 per share in a bulk deal on BSE.

The Indian equity benchmarks ended in the green, tracking positive global cues, on August 24.

The 30-share Sensex closed 364 points, or 0.95 percent, higher at 38,799.08 and the Nifty settled at 11,466.45, up 95 points, or 0.83 percent.