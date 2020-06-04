Deals of the day: BNP Paribas sells stake in RBL Bank; Fidelity offloads shares of SH Kelkar

The Sensex and Nifty broke their winning streak of the last six consecutive sessions on June 4.

Experts said the pause was on the expected lines and there may be further consolidation ahead.

Multiple bulk deals were witnessed on the NSE and BSE. Let's take a look at some of them.

Healthcare Global Enterprises witnessed two major bulk deals. Individual investor Hina Jayesh Parekh bought 4,60,000 shares at an average price of Rs 117.79 while Pivotal Business Managers purchased 7,05,000 shares at an average price of Rs 118.47 per share.

Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund bought 3,23,832 shares of PVR at an average price of Rs 1,027.65.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 36,84,210 shares of RBL Bank at an average price of Rs 125.86 in a bulk deal.

Fidelity Investment Trust's Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund sold 8,10,800 shares of SH Kelkar at an average price of Rs 65.24 per share.

Goldman Sachs International Equity Fund sold 4,00,000 shares of SP Apparels at an average price of Rs 67.01 per share. Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust also sold 1,56,636 shares of SP Apparels at an average price of Rs 68.85 per share.

Kesavapillai Annamalai was the buyer, acquiring 3,95,718 shares of SP Apparels at Rs 67 per share.

Capital World Growth and Income Fund bought 1,15,73,804 shares of HDFC Life at an average price of Rs 496.40 per share.

On the other hand, Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 sold 4,00,00,000 shares of HDFC Life at an average price of Rs 496.40 per share.

Darshan Orna bought 66,000 shares of RO Jewels at an average price of Rs 36, while Jhaveri Trading and Investment Pvt and Vicky Rajesh Jhaveri each sold 54,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 36.

Sundaram Finance Holdings bought 12,00,821 shares of Wheels India at an average price of Rs 427.60, whereas Titan Europe was the seller of as many numbers of shares at the same average price.