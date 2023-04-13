 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
De-risking, focus on rolling stock to keep investors glued to Titagarh Wagons

Dipti Sharma
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

In the past three years, the scrip has zoomed 785 percent while it has jumped 180 percent in the past year. The wagon maker’s scrip hit its 52-week high of Rs 310 on April 12, reacting to the announcement of an order win

Titagarh Wagons Limited (TWL) has generated superior returns for its investors, and there is an expectation that more money can be made by lapping up more shares.

In the past three years, the scrip has zoomed 785 percent while it has jumped 180 percent in the past one year. In the last month, the stock is up 15 percent and YTD, it has rallied 30 percent. The wagon maker’s scrip hit its 52-week high of Rs 310 on April 12, reacting to the announcement of an order win.

About the company

TWL operates under three business verticals: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock and shipbuilding, bridges and defence. Rolling stock includes wagons, coaches and locomotives.