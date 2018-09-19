App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCM Shriram, Tata Steel, Union Bank, Muthoot Finance top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

From the BSE Group A stocks, DCM Shriram jumped 8.5 percent while Tata Steel added close to 6 percent. Tata Steel breached upper circuit of Rs 176.55 and saw spurt in volume by more than 1.16 times.

The Indian stock market has turned negative this Wednesday with the Nifty50 down 50 points and is trading at 11,228 while the Sensex is trading lower by 185 points at 37,104.

The breadth of the market favoured declines with 511 stocks advancing, 1,212 declining and 345 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 883 stocks advanced, 1,751 declined and 169 remained unchanged.



Union Bank of India gained 4.81 percent followed by Himachal Futuristic Communications which added 4.49 percent. The company bagged advance purchase order for Rs 611 crore approx from BSNL for broadband connectivity in Madhya Pradesh under Bharatnet Phase-II Network of Government of India.

Muthoot Finance is up 3.26 percent and Great Eastern Shipping added 3.6 percent in the afternoon trade. Monsanto India added 3.25 percent and witnesses spurt in volume by more than 2.05 times. Also MCX India gained 2.97 percent.

From the BSE Group B stocks, PG Electroplast zoomed 18 percent followed by Pokarna which added 15 percent. The other gainers include Weizmann Forex which jumped 11.11 percent which saw spurt in volume by more than 14.01 times. Bedmutha Industries gained 10 percent.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 03:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

