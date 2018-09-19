DCM Shriram, Tata Steel, Union Bank, Muthoot Finance top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

The Indian stock market has turned negative this Wednesday with the Nifty50 down 50 points and is trading at 11,228 while the Sensex is trading lower by 185 points at 37,104.

The breadth of the market favoured declines with 511 stocks advancing, 1,212 declining and 345 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 883 stocks advanced, 1,751 declined and 169 remained unchanged.

From the BSE Group A stocks, DCM Shriram jumped 8.5 percent while Tata Steel added close to 6 percent. Tata Steel breached upper circuit of Rs 176.55 and saw spurt in volume by more than 1.16 times.

Union Bank of India gained 4.81 percent followed by Himachal Futuristic Communications which added 4.49 percent. The company bagged advance purchase order for Rs 611 crore approx from BSNL for broadband connectivity in Madhya Pradesh under Bharatnet Phase-II Network of Government of India.

Muthoot Finance is up 3.26 percent and Great Eastern Shipping added 3.6 percent in the afternoon trade. Monsanto India added 3.25 percent and witnesses spurt in volume by more than 2.05 times. Also MCX India gained 2.97 percent.