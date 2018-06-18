App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCM Shriram rallies 8% after board approves share buyback up to Rs 250 cr

At the maximum buyback price and size, the indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 55,55,555 equity shares (comprising 3.42 percent of the existing paid up equity share capital).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

DCM Shriram share price rallied 7.7 percent intraday on Monday after the board of directors have approved the buyback of fully paid up equity shares for up to Rs 250 crore and fixed the maximum price to buyback shares at Rs 450 per share.

"The maximum buyback size represents 8.16 percent and 8.37 percent of the aggregate of the company's paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the company respectively, as at March 31, 2018," it said.

At the maximum buyback price and size, the indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 55,55,555 equity shares (comprising 3.42 percent of the existing paid up equity share capital).

"The company will utilise at least 50 percent of the amount earmarked as the maximum buyback size for the buyback i.e. Rs 125 crore and based on the minimum buyback size and the maximum buyback price, the company would purchase a minimum of 27,77,778 shares in the Buyback," DCM Shriram said.

At 15:18 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 316.95, up Rs 11.05, or 3.61 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 03:31 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #DCM Shriram

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.