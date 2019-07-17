App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCB Bank tanks 14% after dismal Q1 show; Emkay maintains 'sell' call

Fall in credit growth, elevated provisions and weak asset quality with rising slippages hit earnings in June quarter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

DCB Bank shares plunged 14 percent intraday on July 17 after the lender reported a dismal set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2019.

Profit during the quarter grew 17 percent to Rs 81.1 crore and net interest income increased 11.7 percent to Rs 304.8 crore compared to year-ago period.

A CNBC-TV18 poll estimate for profit was Rs 93.7 crore and net interest income Rs 313.6 crore for the quarter.

Close

Fall in credit growth, elevated provisions and weak asset quality with rising slippages hit earnings in June quarter.

related news

"DCB reported a dismal set of results with a profit miss, mainly due to a further deceleration in credit growth/NIMs and subdued fees," Emkay said.

The brokerage maintained sell rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 170 (implying 29 percent potential downside from current levels), mainly due to deteriorating asset quality, weak liability profile and expensive valuations for a sub-optimal return on assets of 1 percent.

Asset quality slid to the worst in the last 13 quarters. Gross non-performing assets ratio increased 12bps sequentially to 1.96 percent and net NPAs grew 16bps to 0.84 percent in Q1, mainly due to stress in corporate agri portfolio.

Provisions for bad loans increased to Rs 40.6 crore compared to Rs 33.2 crore in June quarter 2018 and Rs 34.8 crore in March quarter while provision coverage ratio declined to 75.6 percent against 78.8 percent in the previous quarter.

Slippages for the quarter stood at Rs 145.4 crore, higher compared to Rs 98.5 crore in March quarter.

Emkay said credit growth slowdown is mainly a result of the bank's conscious stance on the corporate front and a moderation in the SME/retail book.

DCB plans to acquire loan (corporate)/deposit (retail/NRI) portfolio to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore/Rs 1,160 crore from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. The rationale for this acquisition remains questionable when the bank itself has been unwinding its corporate book, the brokerage said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 209.45, down Rs 29.35, or 12.29 percent on the BSE at 0934 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerages on moneycontrol.com are their is own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 10:16 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #DCB Bank

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.