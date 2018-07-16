App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCB Bank stock cracks 11% after weak operational performance, lower NIM in Q1

Operating profit increased 3.66 percent to Rs 141.41 crore in Q1 but the growth was lowest in the last eight quarters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
DCB Bank share price plunged 11 percent after reporting weakest ever operating profit growth in last eight quarters and net interest margin at 11-year low in Q1.

The private sector lender's June quarter profit increased 6.6 percent to Rs 69.50 crore, backed by net interest income and lower provisions while net interest income grew by 17 percent to Rs 272.97 crore.

Net interest margin was at 3.90 percent in Q1FY19, the lowest in last 11 quarters. It contracted against 4.23 percent in Q1FY18 and 4.09 percent in Q4FY18.

"Net advances grew 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 21,243 crore while deposits increased 31 percent to Rs 25,032 crore in Q1," the bank said.

Operating profit increased 3.66 percent to Rs 141.41 crore in Q1 but the growth was lowest in the last eight quarters.

Provisions for bad loans dropped 6.4 percent year-on-year and 14.4 percent sequentially to Rs 33.23 crore in April-June quarter.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) in Q1 were higher at 1.86 percent against 1.79 percent in previous quarter while net NPA remained unchanged at 0.72 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Other income (non-interest income) dropped 2.94 percent year-on-year to Rs 82.83 crore, which included onetime treasury gain of Rs 10 crore as against Rs 21 crore in Q1FY2018.

While having Neutral rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 175, Motilal Oswal said balance sheet growth was strong but NIM was under pressure. "While we expect loan growth to stay ahead of system loan growth, operating leverage is likely to take time to play out, weighing down on the return ratios in the near term."

At 11:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 163.85, down Rs 15.60, or 8.69 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 12:18 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #DCB Bank

