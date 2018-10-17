DCB Bank Q2 profit jumps 25% to Rs 73 cr, asset quality improves

Private sector lender DCB Bank's second quarter (July-September) profit grew by 24.7 percent to Rs 73.44 crore compared to year-ago, driven by NII, other income and operating income.

Net interest income during the quarter increased 13.6 percent to Rs 281.84 crore YoY, with loan growth of 27 percent at Rs 22,069 crore in Q2.

Net interest margin for 02 FY2019 stood at 3.83 percent, which fell compared to 4.22 percent in year-ago and 3.90 percent in June quarter.

Deposits grew by 27 percent year-on-year to Rs 26,169 crore in the quarter ended September 2018, the bank said, adding

Asset quality improved during the quarter as gross non-performing assets (NPA) were down at 1.84 percent against 1.86 percent in previous quarter. Net NPA was lower at 0.70 percent in Q2FY19 against 0.72 percent in June quarter.

"While continuing to achieve growth especially in Retail, MSME/SME and Agri & Inclusive Banking, strong focus on cost productivity is showing results," Murali M Natrajan, Managing Director & CEO said.

He further said as of now, NPAs remain in control. "We are steadily finding ways to improve capital efficiency. We are confident of delivering step-by-step improvement in cost income ratio and return on equity while achieving growth.

Provisions and contingencies in Q2 declined 4 percent sequentially to Rs 31.9 crore, but increased 5.5 percent YoY.

Other income (non-interest income) increased 12.9 percent on year to Rs 73.49 crore and operating profit rose 17.4 percent to Rs 146.12 crore in July-September quarter.