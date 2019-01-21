DCB Bank plunges 6% on report of SFIO seeking cancellation of banking licence

According to a report by The Hindu Business Line, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has asked for cancellation of banking licence on the back of its allege involvement in the NSEL scam.
Shares of DCB Bank plunged around 6 percent in morning trade as investors reacted to buzz of an appeal to cancel its banking licence.
The report further added that India Infoline Commodity (IICL) had tied up with the lender to ask its clients to enrol with IICL for trading on NSEL. The bank reportedly did not take clearance of the RBI for this deal