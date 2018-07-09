DCB Bank gains 3% ahead of Q1 results on July 14

Shares of DCB Bank gained 3 percent intraday Monday ahead of its Q1FY19 results on July 14.

A meeting of board of directors of the bank will be held on July 14, 2018 to consider, and approve the unaudited financial results (provisional) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 (Q1 of FY 2018-19).

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206.50 and 52-week low Rs 154.85 on 09 January, 2018 and 08 March, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.34 percent below its 52-week high and 11.56 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:41 hrs the share was quoting at Rs 172.75, up Rs 3.70, or 2.19 percent on the BSE.