App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCB Bank gains 3% ahead of Q1 results on July 14

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206.50 and 52-week low Rs 154.85 on 09 January, 2018 and 08 March, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of DCB Bank gained 3 percent intraday Monday ahead of its Q1FY19 results on July 14.

A meeting of board of directors of the bank will be held on July 14, 2018 to consider, and approve the unaudited financial results (provisional) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 (Q1 of FY 2018-19).

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206.50 and 52-week low Rs 154.85 on 09 January, 2018 and 08 March, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.34 percent below its 52-week high and 11.56 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:41 hrs the share was quoting at Rs 172.75, up Rs 3.70, or 2.19 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 12:00 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.