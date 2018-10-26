DB Realty's Q2 loss widens to Rs 16.75 cr

Its net loss stood at Rs 12.39 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.
DB Realty reported a standalone loss of Rs 16.75 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.
Its net loss stood at Rs 12.39 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.Revenue from operations declined to Rs 20.67 lakh during July-September quarter from Rs 2.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 10:58 pm