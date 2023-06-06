Days of steady US pricing for pharma players to come in FY24, says JM Financial

Representative Image

Brokerage firm JM Financial believes the base reset in FY23, along with a line-up of key launches spread across FY24, and easing price erosion will drive a scenario of steady pricing for pharma companies in the US market within the current fiscal.

"We expect to see price erosion ease to high single digit in FY24 considering key launches which will drive steady pricing scenario in the US," JM Financial stated in its report.

Another factor that aided US revenues for select pharma players in FY23 was the launch of the generic Revlimid, a drug used to treat multiple myeloma. With regards to the future prospects of the key drug, JM Financial anticipates its impact to increase in FY24. A few more players have also planned to launch their version of the generic drug in the current fiscal.

Outlook for the domestic business also looks bright as JM Financial expects double-digit growth to sustain over a normalised base as field force ramps up and price hike benefits reflect.

"Moreover, reversal of high-cost inventory, easing inflation, normalised marketing spends and R&D spend optimisation will likely improve EBITDA margin in FY24," the broking firm says.

Factoring in the positive triggers ahead, the brokerage chose Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Biocon, and Ipca Labs as its top picks within the pharmaceutical pack.

Aside from drug makers, JM Financial also sees a bright future for companies operating in the healthcare services space. Diagnostics companies have reported strong non-COVID numbers in FY23 while hospitals have shown a stellar performance along with improved margins.

With the base reset complete, the firm sees more traction for the diagnostic sector as earnings compound hereon. Diagnostics as well as hospital companies remain focused on network expansion and market share gain which is also likely to fuel growth in the medium-long term.

"ARPOB (Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed) for hospitals also continues to improve due to better mix, reduction in ALOS (Average length of stay) and price hikes, the full benefit of which are yet to realise," the broking firm highlighted.

Regardless, according to JM Financial, the major growth trigger for hospitals that needs to be watched out is the contribution from new beds and faster ramp-up, which will help in margin expansion.

Likewise, within the healthcare services segment, JM Financials pins its hopes on Dr Lal Path Labs and Medanta operator Global Health.

