Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 10:16 AM IST

Day after rally, NBFCs caught in bear trap; Indiabulls Housing, DHFL top losers

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dewan Housing, M&M Financial, Shriram Transport and Bajaj Finance were top losers among NBFCs, falling 5-9 percent.

Non-banking finance companies started bleeding again on Thursday after seeing a sharp rally in previous session due to report saying SBI will purchase loan assets worth up to Rs 45,000 crore from NBFCs.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dewan Housing, M&M Financial, Shriram Transport and Bajaj Finance were top losers among NBFCs, falling 5-9 percent.

The fear of liquidity concerns, likely increase in interest rates and consistent weakness in rupee continued to hit the industry. In fact, the market sentiment has been weak and the long-awaited correction has been taking place after the frontline indices rallied to hit record highs in August.

NBFCs also shot up a lot in 2017 itself, and even the rally in last year and before this correction was more than 100 percent in select stocks.

IL&FS Group, which defaulted on several interest payments to bondholders, has taken over by the government as large banks and financial institutions involved in the company. Another problem of liquidity already solved by RBI by pumping more liquidity in debt market.

Experts continued to say that big NBFCs can manage to do business due to their strong asset side and fundamentals but small ones may find it difficult to get funding.

"I think we will see a lot of surprises as debt market is credit market and a large part of revenue for banks come from lending to NBFCs, hence the freezing may not last for long," Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital said.

He feels quality NBFCs will manage to get lending after sometime and survive smartly but other will suffer more.

In terms of stock price correction, he said a lot of concerns seem to have played out but that does not mean these stocks are cheap. "We are not buying it as we still see some more selling pressure and these stocks are over-owned."

Shah said the growth for NBFCs may come down from 25-30 percent earlier to 15-18 percent and then there could be a call for de-rating. "But in terms of regulations, we are far better than 1995-1998 period when Bhansali scam too place."

First Published on Oct 11, 2018 10:05 am

