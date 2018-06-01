App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Day 1 of June series: Top 3 buy ideas that could deliver 8-11% return

The support level for the index now gets upgraded to 26,500. The Nifty is approaching its crucial hurdle of 10,800.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hadrien Mendonca

It turned out to be a stunning futures and options (F&O) expiry session on Thursday as indices registered handsome gains. Option writers ran for cover as short covering in index futures and out of the money call options lifted the Nifty and the Bank Nifty higher.

In our last week’s article, we had mentioned that the Bank Nifty had resumed its uptrend and the current move has confirmed the same.

In fact, Thursday’s rally has seen the Bank Nifty breakout from a classic Cup and Handle pattern on the smaller timeframe chart, which indicates that the current rising trend would extend further.

Hadrien Mendonca
Hadrien Mendonca
Senior Technical Analyst|IIFL

As per our projections, the Bank Nifty has the potential to rallying towards 27,500 levels.

The support level for the index now gets upgraded to 26,500.

The Nifty is approaching its crucial hurdle of 10,800. A break above the resistance would also lift the Nifty towards 10,920 levels.

Here is a list of top three stocks that could deliver up to 8-11% return in the short-term:

IDFC Bank: Buy| Target: Rs 45| Stop loss: Rs 39| Returns 11%

After falling sharply in the past three quarters, the stock is finally showing some signs of the base building at the current juncture. In fact, IDFC Bank has also formed a double bottom formation.

In addition, clear divergence is visible on the relative strength indicating a fresh up move is on the cards. We expect the stock to rally towards its potential target of Rs 45 in the medium term.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS): Buy| Target: Rs 1,436| Stop Loss: Rs 1,275| Returns 8%

The stock had broken out from a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the daily chart in the previous week and is sustaining above the same. The 50-DEMA is proving to act as a strong support every-time the stock fell sharply.

Given the consolidation post breakout, we expect the momentum to extend further in the coming weeks. The medium-term target is expected at Rs 1,436 levels, translating into 8 percent returns.

Coal India Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 319| Stop Loss: Rs 283| Returns 8%

The stock has been consolidating for the past four months and has finally broken out from a Rectangular Channel pattern on the daily chart.

The breakout has been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes. In addition, another oscillator also indicates that the current momentum is likely to extend further.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 09:01 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex #Stocks Views

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.