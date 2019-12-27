Datawatch | Net profit of these 6 companies grew 10x in 5 years

Three out of the six stocks have already doubled investors' wealth in the last five years.
Starting today, Moneycontrol's new Datawatch bi-weekly series aims to bring you interesting data points on companies, that you may have never spotted or simply overlooked.
In the first part of this series, we get you the list of companies that have not only consistently grown their profits every year but also multiplied them 10 times in the last five financial years.
The list is based on the following filters:
- Companies that posted a profit in FY14 and growth in profit each year for five years to achieve at least 10 times higher profit by FY19
- Excluding companies with FY19 profit of less than Rs 100 crore
These filters throw up an interesting trend -- the chemicals sector dominates the list
Three of the above six stocks have already doubled investors' wealth in the last five years.