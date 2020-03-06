Data watch | These 10 debt- free companies of FY19 have seen share price go up by over 50% this fiscal

Most investors like companies that are debt-free. Zero debt indicates that a company's financial health is good and can survive a weak economic climate.

As we witness a slowdown in the Indian economy, it is important for the investor to look for stocks that have lesser interest burden, which may not drag their bottom line.

In today's data watch series, Moneycontrol tried to analyses how the fiscal 2019 (FY19) debt-free companies have performed in FY20.

We filtered stocks on the following parameters:

- We eliminated companies whose current market cap was below Rs 1,000 crore.

- We excluded banking and non-banking financial companies

Surprisingly, only 62 companies make the cut from the entire BSE universe. Out of these, 33 have given positive returns during this fiscal, so far, and among them, 10 stocks have given more than 50% return. Insurance and asset management companies dominate the list of the 10 stocks.

Debt-free status doesn't make a company investment-worthy on its own. One also needs to look at the financial health and market-growth possibilities before investing in a zero-debt company.

