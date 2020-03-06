Data watch | These 10 debt- free companies of FY19 have seen share price go up by over 50% this fiscal

Insurance and asset management companies dominate the list of these debt-free companies.
Most investors like companies that are debt-free. Zero debt indicates that a company's financial health is good and can survive a weak economic climate.
As we witness a slowdown in the Indian economy, it is important for the investor to look for stocks that have lesser interest burden, which may not drag their bottom line.
In today's data watch series, Moneycontrol tried to analyses how the fiscal 2019 (FY19) debt-free companies have performed in FY20.
We filtered stocks on the following parameters:
- We excluded banking and non-banking financial companies
Surprisingly, only 62 companies make the cut from the entire BSE universe. Out of these, 33 have given positive returns during this fiscal, so far, and among them, 10 stocks have given more than 50% return. Insurance and asset management companies dominate the list of the 10 stocks.
