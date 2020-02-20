Data watch | Nine companies posted double-digit topline growth in last 4 quarters

The December quarter FY20 earnings season so far has been largely in line with street expectations. Experts believe the corporate tax cuts drove profits.

Moneycontrol tried to find out which companies have posted consistent double-digit topline growth in the last four quarters.

The list below is based on the following filters:

> Considered BSE 100 companies> Companies that posted double-digit year-on-year sales growth in the last four quarters.

> Excluded Banking and Finance companies

From the BSE 100 companies, only nine companies (ex-banking & finance) saw double-digit sales growth in last four quarters. The list includes majorly healthcare and IT companies - stocks like Apollo Hospitals, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, HCL Technologies and Info Edge.

From the list, six out of nine stocks have given a minimum of 15 percent price return to their investors.

