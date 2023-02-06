English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Dalmia Bharat shares gain post Q3 earnings

    Brokerages like Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Jefferies, ICICI Securities and Asian Markets Securities have assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    February 06, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Dalmia Bharat moved higher on February 6 after the company posted robust earnings for the quarter ended December fanned positive investor sentiment.

    At 13.36 pm, shares of Dalmia Bharat traded 0.75 percent higher at Rs 1,881.90 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock has also shot up around 11 percent in the past week.

    Strong sales volumes and lower operational expenditures lifted the cement manufacturer's revenue up 22.7% year-on-year to Rs 3,355 crore in the December quarter.

    Along with a robust increase in its topline, better realisations and a strong operational performance also fueled a manifold jump in the company's bottomline which came at Rs 218 crore.