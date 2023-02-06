Dalmia Bharat shares gain post Q3 earnings

live bse live

Shares of Dalmia Bharat moved higher on February 6 after the company posted robust earnings for the quarter ended December fanned positive investor sentiment.

At 13.36 pm, shares of Dalmia Bharat traded 0.75 percent higher at Rs 1,881.90 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock has also shot up around 11 percent in the past week.

Strong sales volumes and lower operational expenditures lifted the cement manufacturer's revenue up 22.7% year-on-year to Rs 3,355 crore in the December quarter.

Along with a robust increase in its topline, better realisations and a strong operational performance also fueled a manifold jump in the company's bottomline which came at Rs 218 crore.

"Realisations for the December quarter improved on the back of a better pricing scenario in East India markets and likely higher sales of premium cement, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in its report.

Meanwhile, the strong quarterly performance not just fueled gains in the stock but also triggered a spike in volumes that were higher than the 20-day daily traded average volumes.

Apart from the quarterly earnings, the cement manufacturer also signed a definitive agreement with JP Group for acquiring clinker, cement and CPP capacities of 3.3mtpa, 5.2mtpa, and 280MW, respectively at an enterprise value of Rs 3,230 crore.

Brokerage firm Asian Markets Securities believes that the deal is fairly priced. The company also plans to expand its cement capacity to 49 mtpa by the financial year 2023-2024 (Apr-Mar) while its long-term goal remains to reach a pan-India cement capacity of 110-130 mtpa by 2031.

Brokerage views

Brokerages like Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Jefferies, ICICI Securities and Asian Markets Securities have assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

Jefferies has a target price of Rs 2,300 for the stock as the brokerage sees an upside potential of over 23% from Friday's closing price.

On the other hand, ICICI Securities has a target price of Rs 2,200 for the stock.