you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dalal Street witnesses robust gains: Here's a look the top stocks to hit new 52-week high on BSE

35 stocks have hit new 52-week high on the BSE including names like Aurobindo Pharma which is trading at 4-month high while HCL Technologies have hit record high levels.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Dalal Street is witnessing some robust gains in this last hour of trade with Nifty spiking 114 points, trading at 11,757, while the Sensex rallied 355 points and is trading at 39,086.

Banking stocks along with metal names are the top performers helping in the late rally. The top gainers from the banking space include ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank which jumped 2 percent each followed by Punjab National Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

From the metal space, the top gainers are Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Stainless.

35 stocks have hit new 52-week high on the BSE including names like Aurobindo Pharma which is trading at 4-month high while HCL Technologies have hit record high levels.

Aurobindo Pharma saw spurt in volume by more than 2.77 times.

HCL Tech along with its peers TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra gained up to 2 percent owing to a favourable rupee.

The other stocks to hit new 52-week high include Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharti Airtel and Siemens.

Dr Reddy's Labs on April 25 said it has received approval for anti-platelet drug Clopidogrel in China. "The company believes that the sales from this product will not be material in the current financial year, that is 2019-20," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.15 times.

India VIX is down 5.51 percent at 21.95 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Steel, BPCL, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel and GAIL India while Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and Grasim Industries.

The most active stocks are Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank and Reliance Industries.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 737 stocks advanced and 977 declined while 383 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,089 stocks advanced, 1,367 declined and 153 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #52-week high #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Sensex



