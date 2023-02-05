 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Dalal Street Week Ahead | What are the 10 major factors that will keep traders busy

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 05, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

The volatility is likely to continue in the coming week as well, with the focus largely on the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), corporate earnings, and development in the Adani Group

The stock-specific action is likely to continue, given the ongoing earnings season.

The market rebounded after a week of sharp correction and closed with healthy gains and volumes for the week ended February 3. Overall, it was a volatile week for the market, tracking a well-tuned, growth-focussed Union Budget, a less hawkish tone by Federal Reserve, a sell-off in Adani Group stocks, positive global cues, and correction in oil prices.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 1,500 points or 2.5 percent to 60,842 and recovered all its previous week's losses, while the Nifty50 climbed 250 points or 1.4 percent to 17,854 but gains capped due to selling pressure in Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports.

The broader markets also had a positive close after ups and downs, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising half a percent and Smallcap 100 index up 1.9 percent. Sectorally, there was a mixed trend with the rally driven by banking and financial services, auto, FMCG and IT stocks, whereas gains were capped by energy, metal, oil and gas, and pharma stocks.

