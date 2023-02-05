Dalal Street Week Ahead | What are the 10 major factors that will keep traders busy

The stock-specific action is likely to continue, given the ongoing earnings season.

The market rebounded after a week of sharp correction and closed with healthy gains and volumes for the week ended February 3. Overall, it was a volatile week for the market, tracking a well-tuned, growth-focussed Union Budget, a less hawkish tone by Federal Reserve, a sell-off in Adani Group stocks, positive global cues, and correction in oil prices.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 1,500 points or 2.5 percent to 60,842 and recovered all its previous week's losses, while the Nifty50 climbed 250 points or 1.4 percent to 17,854 but gains capped due to selling pressure in Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports.

The broader markets also had a positive close after ups and downs, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising half a percent and Smallcap 100 index up 1.9 percent. Sectorally, there was a mixed trend with the rally driven by banking and financial services, auto, FMCG and IT stocks, whereas gains were capped by energy, metal, oil and gas, and pharma stocks.

The volatility is likely to continue in the coming week as well, with the focus largely on the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), corporate earnings, and development in the Adani Group, experts said. The stock-specific action is likely to continue, given the ongoing earnings season.

"The recent rebound in the index has certainly eased some pressure but cues are still mixed. Stability in the global markets is encouraging, however, the outcome of the RBI meet, earnings and further development of the Adani group will continue to keep traders on the edge," Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said.

Considering the number of key events in the upcoming week, Apurva Sheth of SAMCO Securities advised investors to remain vigilant and prudent in their investing picks.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

We are near the end of quarterly corporate earnings season and nearly 1,300 companies will release their numbers for December FY23 quarter in coming week.

Prominent names to watch out for would be Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Shree Cement, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra. Life Insurance Corporation of India, Zomato, and Lupin.

Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas, ABB India, Delhivery, LIC Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, Aurobindo Pharma, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Varun Beverages, Aditya Birla Fashion, Astral, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bharat Dynamics, GSK Pharma, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, RCF, Sobha, Cummins India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Escorts Kubota, Samvardhana Motherson International, Speciality Restaurants, Symphony, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IRCTC, Sapphire Foods, Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Alkem Laboratories, Ashoka Buildcon, BHEL, Dilip Buildcon, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lemon Tree Hotels, NALCO, and Oil India will also report their earnings next week.

2) MPC Meet

The outcome of three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting on February 8 along with any possible change in stance given the gradual easing in inflation worries and Federal Reserve slowing rate hikes will be keenly watched by market participants next week. The street will also look for the commentary by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on the same day.

Most of experts expect the MPC members to raise repo rate by 25 bps, taking the repo rate to 6.50 percent from 6.25 percent currently.

"The markets will look forward to the RBI policy due next week for indications on likely moderation in the stance, and also with respect to the policy in relation to liquidity management," Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management said.

3) Adani Group Stocks

Traders will also keep a close tab on the development in Adani Group stocks as all of them have butchered badly in last couple of weeks after US-based short-seller Hindenburg's scathing report, though some of them have seen smart recovery on last Friday after Fitch Ratings said that there is no immediate impact on the credit profile of Adani companies it rates following the Hindenburg Research report.

Adani Enterprises recovered nearly 56 percent and Adani Ports 26 percent from their day's low to close with over 1 percent and 8 percent gains respectively on Friday, while ACC and Ambuja Cements closed with 4 percent and 6 percent gains after showing a recovery of 14 percent and 17 percent from day's lows respectively. However, other stocks - Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, and NDTV remained under pressure, down 5-10 percent.

But overall all of these stocks have fallen more than 50 percent from their highs after the report by Hindenburg accusing Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The crisis forced Adani Enterprises to cancel its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer and returned money to investors, while the Bloomberg reports indicated that the company shelved its plan to raise as much as Rs 1,000 crore via its first-ever public sale of bonds following a market rout.

The comment by Finance Minister on the banks' exposure to crisis-ridden Adani group and RBI's statement on health of banking sector also soothed sentiment on Friday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on February 3 said exposure of big lenders such as LIC and State Bank of India (SBI) to the Adani group is well within the permissible limits as stated by these lenders. "They are not overexposed."

On the health of Indian banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India issued statement on Friday which helped bank shares rally. "There have been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate. As the regulator and supervisor, RBI has a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintaining financial stability," the central bank said.

Country's largest lender State Bank of India clearly said it has Rs 27,000 crore exposure to Adani Group which is 0.8-0.9 percent of its loan book. "Repayments are on track, implying that there is no concern as of now," Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said.

The National Stock Exchange placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements under an additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework, while Adani Ports will remain in F&O ban list for February 6. The exchange has removed Ambuja Cements from the F&O ban list.

4) Domestic Economic Data Points

On the domestic economic data front, the industrial and manufacturing production data for December will be released on February 10. India's Industrial production grew 7.1 percent YoY in November 2022, the highest in five months.

Bank loan and deposit growth for fortnight ended January 27, and foreign exchange reserves for week ended February 3 will also be released on same day.

The sell-off by foreign institutional investors seems to be unending as they have net sold more than Rs 2,200 crore worth shares in the beginning of February, following over Rs 41,000 crore of selling in previous month, though DIIs have managed to compensate the same to major extent by buying more than Rs 4,000 crore shares in current month and over Rs 33,000 crore in January.

Most of experts still believe the FII flow will come back strongly once the Federal Reserve signals about a complete pause in rate hikes and once the fear of global recession & slowdown ends, as they firmly believe India is going to report healthy growth going ahead given the several reforms announced by the government.

6) Global Economic Data Points

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for coming week:

7) Technical View

We have a good market rally on Friday as well as over the week, as the Nifty50 formed bullish candle on the daily and weekly charts, coming back within the previous range of 17,800-18,250 seen before the recent correction. If the index sustains current levels then there is a strong possibility that we can move to upper band of the said range in coming sessions, with crucial support at 17,550 (or 200 EMA) in case of correction, experts said.

"On the index front, sustainability above 17,900 in Nifty would further subside the pressure and help the index to inch towards 18,200 levels. In case of a decline, 17,550 is critical to hold else the tone would again turn bearish," Ajit Mishra said.

8) F&O Cues

The Option data indicated that the Nifty50 is going to see the trading range of 17,500-18,200 in coming sessions.

We have seen maximum Call open interest at 18,000 strike, which is expected to near term resistance for the Nifty50, followed by 18,200 strike and 18,500 strike, with high Call writing from 18,000 strike till 18,300 strike.

On the Put side, the maximum open interest reflected in 17,600 strike, which is likely to crucial support area for the market, followed by 17,700 and 17,500 strikes, with high writing at 17,700 till 17,500 strikes.

In fact, if we see the Nifty daily charts, 17,600, now seems to be the crucial support, has been holding on closing basis in all previous sessions especially since the start of recent correction and volatility.

9) India VIX

The volatility which jumped close to 20 level before budget and FOMC meet, also cooled down considerably in following sessions during the week, giving a comfort bulls. India VIX, the fear index fell by 17 percent during the last week, from 17.32 level to 14.4 level.

If the volatility cooled down further and stays below 14 mark then there could be more stability in the market going ahead, experts said.

10) Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place next week: