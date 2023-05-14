Dalal Street Week Ahead: What are the 10 factors that will keep traders busy?

Representative Image

After closing flat in the first week of May, the domestic benchmark equity indices staged a good rally in the week ended May 12 to close over 1 percent higher.

The Nifty50 index surged 245 points during the week to close at 18,314.80, while the BSE-Sensex gained 973 points to end at 62,027. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose close to a percent while Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.8 percent.

Within sectors, the Nifty Auto (up 4.2 percent) and Nifty Bank (up 2.7 percent) were the top gainers, while Metal (down 2 percent) and Pharma (down 1 percent) led the losers. The fall in the metal index was largely because of economic data from China suggesting slow growth in the country.

In the week ahead, it will be crucial to see if the Nifty can sustain the 18,300 mark as the earnings season enters its fifth week.

"We expect further consolidation in the index, citing mixed signals from the global front. However, there will be no shortage of trading opportunities, thanks to the prevailing earnings season. Traders should plan their positions accordingly, with a focus on risk management," Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking, said.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) Corporate earnings

Over 500 companies are set to announce their quarterly numbers in the week ending May 21.

Among the large-cap names, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil, Jindal Steel and Power, Power Grid, JSW Steel, NTPC and Bank of Baroda will be in focus.

Tata Elxsi, Jubilant Foodworks, PVR Inox, JK Paper, Quess Corp, Teamlease Services, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Zomato are some other companies that will be key to track.

2) WPI inflation

With India's retail inflation for April easing to an 18-month low of 4.70 percent, now all eyes are on the wholesale price index data scheduled for release on May 15.

India's annual WPI-based inflation hit a 29-month low of 1.34 percent in March, and consensus forecast is a negative inflation rate of 0.3 percent for April.

Apart from WPI inflation, we will also have balance of trade data for April on May 15. Foreign exchange reserves for week ended May 12, and deposit and bank loan growth for the fortnight ended May 5 will also be released next week on May 19.

3) Global Economic Data Points

Here are some key global economic data points to watch out for next week:

4) Oil prices

Oil prices fell for the third consecutive week, as the market balanced supply fears against renewed economic concerns in the United States and China.

Brent crude futures settled at $74.17 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures at $70.04. Both benchmarks settled about 1.5 percent lower week on week.

"Iraq’s state-run oil marketing company known as SOMO informed Turkish Botas to resume the country’s northern crude oil exports via Ceyhan. Amid resumption of Iraqi exports, debt ceiling impasse and renewed concerns over US regional lenders, we might see oil prices trading with bearish bias," Ravindra V Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities said.

This is a crucial factor for India as it is a net oil importer.

5) FII and DII flows

In the week gone by, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 7,750 crore between May 8-12 after buying shares worth Rs 5,527 crore in the first week of May. Total FII inflow for May so far stands at Rs 13,278 crore. They bought shares worth Rs 1,997.70 crore in March and Rs 5,711.80 crore in April.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,262 crore between May 8-12.

"With Nifty around 18,300 now there is an interesting resemblance to Nifty around 18,300 in November last year. The main driver of the ongoing rally is the sustained FII inflows which has crossed over Rs 13,000 crore in May so far. In November 2022, too, there was massive FII buying of Rs 36,239 crore," Dr. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services said. It will key to monitor if the inflows sustain.

6) Nexus Select Trust REIT listing

Nexus Select Trust REIT's allotment will be finalized on May 16 and the IPO listing is on May 19.

The IPO garnered bids for 101 crore units against an offer size of 18.52 crore shares, with the issue subscribed 5.45 times on the final day of bidding. High networth individuals (HNIs) bought 6.22 times the allotted quota, while the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.82 times.

As of Friday, the shares' grey market premium was Rs 5, said market observers.

7) Technical View

The Nifty50 has formed bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly charts after a Shooting Star kind of indecisive pattern formation in previous week, as the index closed at the highest level since first week of December last year.

It has maintained higher highs formation for seventh consecutive week, with momentum indicators RSI (relative strength index) having bullish bias and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) giving a positive crossover above zero line.

Hence, experts feel the Nifty50 can touch 18,400-18,500 levels in coming days and holding of these levels can drive the index towards 18,600-18,700 area, with support at 18,200 and crucial support at 18,000 mark, experts said.

"Currently, the key resistance level stands at 18,440, which represents a 78.6 percent retracement of the previous decline from 18,888 to 16,828. While there is a possibility of some profit-taking around this level, a break above it could potentially lead to further gains towards the 18,630–18,690 range," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said.

On the downside, he feels the immediate support level is at the 9-day moving average (DMA) of 18,200, followed by the 20-DMA at 18,000, with a cluster of 100 and 200-DMA at 17,800, which would act as significant support levels during any correction.

8) F&O Cues

The Option data indicated that 18,300-18,500 is expected to be crucial resistance area for the Nifty50, and the critical support zone may be 18,200-18,000.

On the weekly options front, 18,300 strike has the maximum Call Open interest, followed by 18,500, and 18,800 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at 18,800 strike, then 18,500 strike.

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was seen at 18,200 strike, followed by the 18,300 and 18,000 strikes, with writing at 18,200 strike, then 17,700 and 18,000 strikes.

9) India VIX

After hitting multi-year lows, the India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in next thirty days for Nifty50, extended northward journey for second consecutive week, rising by 4.5 percent during the week to 12.85 levels, from 12.3 levels. If the volatility increases further then that could give some discomfort for bulls, experts said.

10) Corporate Action

Anupam Rasayan India, Sula Vineyards, Tata Coffee, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Sundram Fasteners, Foseco India, Man Infraconstruction, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Colgate-Palmolive, Home First Finance Company India, JM Financial, Rain Industries, and Tata Consumer Products will turn ex-dividend next week.

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming weeks:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.