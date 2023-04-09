Dalal Street Week Ahead | Top 10 factors that will keep traders busy next week

Bulls kept charging the markets throughout the truncated week ended April 7, pushing the benchmark indices to sustain their rally. A host of reasons such as higher-than-expected PMI manufacturing data, monthly auto sales numbers, provisional Q4FY23 numbers from banks and NBFCs, FII inflow, and the RBI's surprise pause in interest rate hike with upward revision in growth forecast to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent aided the surge.

The BSE Sensex climbed 841 points or 1.4 percent to 59,833, and the Nifty50 rose 239 points or 1.4 percent to 17,599, supported by banking and financial services, auto, pharma, and infrastructure stocks.

The broader markets also traded higher with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gaining 1 percent and 2 percent.

After yet another encouraging week, the momentum is expected to continue along with some volatility in the holiday-shortened week beginning April 10 with focus on corporate earnings, inflation data, global news flows, and FOMC minutes, experts said.

"Given the upside horizon on domestic growth and a stable financial market, India is expected to have an edge in the performance of equities going forward. We can expect FII inflows to prosper going forward," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services, said.

Going forward, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, feels the D-street will focus on the macro trends. For the markets, the going will be dictated by global news flows and steps taken by different governments to tackle their economies, he said.

The market will remain shut on April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) Corporate Earnings

The corporate earnings season for the March FY23 quarter will be kicked off by index heavyweights Infosys on April 13, Tata Consultancy Services on April 12, and HDFC Bank on April 15.

Growth in quarterly earnings is likely to be driven by the banking and financial services, and auto sectors, while metals and mining may be hit significantly by a fall in commodities and low realisation. Growth in net income as well as revenue may be in double digits.

"We expect net income of the Kotak Institutional Equities universe to increase 6.5 percent YoY and 17 percent QoQ in Q4FY23. Excluding the metals and mining sector, net income of the coverage universe is expected to increase 18 percent YoY and 12 percent QoQ," Kotak said.

The brokerage expects modest on-year growth in net income for consumer staples, IT services (muted constant currency revenue growth), and pharmaceuticals.

Motilal Oswal expects MOFSL earnings to rise 15 percent annually, while Nifty earnings are likely to grow 14 percent in Q4FY23, fuelled by the BFSI and auto sectors, which are likely to rise 37 percent and 70 percent on-year.

The brokerage also said the aggregate performance of the MOFSL Universe is likely to be marred by a sharp drag from metals, which is likely to report a 35 percent on-year earnings decline.

2) CPI Inflation

The consumer price inflation, which measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services, is likely to drop below the 6 percent mark in March on April 12, with moderation in food inflation, against 6.4 percent in the previous month, while core inflation is likely to be sticky around 5.9-6 percent.

"We expect CPI inflation to have moderated in March materially, expecting headline price at 5.7 percent YoY, with most of the moderation felt in food inflation," Rahul Bajoria, MD and Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics at Barclays, said.

Barclays expects the RBI's preferred core inflation measure to edge down to 5.94 percent on-year in March, partly due to a high base. "We expect gold inflation to rise as its international price gained through March, while we expect some stickiness in education, health and housing inflation," Bajoria said. The RBI's long-term inflation target is 4 percent (+/-2 percent).

Apart from CPI inflation, we will have industrial production data for February on the same day, while numbers for WPI inflation and balance of trade for March, and foreign exchange reserves for week ended April 7 will be released on April 14.

3) US Inflation and FOMC Minutes

On the global front, investors will look for cues from US inflation numbers and FOMC minutes scheduled to be released on April 12. Overall, the inflation is expected to moderate further to around 5.3 percent in March against 6 percent in previous month, while the core inflation is likely to be steady at around 5.5 percent, as per the forecast available on the Trading Economics.

In February, the inflation dropped to 6 percent from 6.4 percent, with falling energy and fuel oil prices, cost of used cars & trucks, and slower growth in food prices.

FOMC minutes for the March meeting, release by the board of governors of the Federal Reserve, will be closely eyed given the signs of cooling labour markets and weaker than expected economic data, as it generally gives direction for future interest rate policy. The Fed hiked fed funds rate by 25 bps to 4.75-5.00 percent in last policy meeting given the elevated inflation.

"FOMC meeting minutes are to be announced next week, which can have an impressive effect on the global market. Investors are looking for signs of a future FED interest rate pause, which can have a positive impact on the global market else vice versa," Vinod Nair of Geojit said.

4) Global Economic Data Points

Here are other key global economic data points to watch out for next week including China inflation and US jobs data:

5) FII Flow

The consistent FII inflow due to falling US dollar index and bond yields also aided the markets and experts believe the flow is expected to continue given the hope that Federal Reserve may consider a pause in interest rate hike cycle sooner than later.

FIIs have net bought over Rs 1,600 crore worth shares in addition to Rs 2,243 crore worth buying in previous week, but domestic institutional investors have taken the advantage of market rally, selling shares worth over Rs 2,200 crore.

"The phase of sustained FPI selling appears to be over. Also, Indian valuations have turned reasonable now. The Q4 results season will influence FPI inflows. More money is likely to flow into financials, capital goods and autos and auto components," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

In the last one month, the US dollar index, which measures the value of US dollar against the average of world's six leading currencies, dropped from $105.59 to $101.73, while the US bond yields declined from 3.99 percent to 3.4 percent. As a result, in recent days, we have seen appreciation in the Indian rupee against US dollar to 81.84 levels.

6) Oil Prices

Crude oil prices reached to a month's high, with international benchmark Brent crude futures rising to over $85 a barrel, from $79.77 on week-on-week basis and WTI crude climbing from $75.67 to $80.46 a barrel in the same period, after surprise OPEC+ output cuts and more-than-expected draw in US oil stocks. But the gains were capped towards the ending of week after the weak US economic data raised fears over demand outlook.

Hence, whether oil prices stay around these levels or extend rally further from here on will be closely watched in the coming weeks.

7) Technical View

The Nifty has formed bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly scale, with making higher top higher bottom for second consecutive week, and the momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) giving a nice positive crossover. Also the index climbed back above 50-week EMA (exponential moving average - 17,426), which is another positive sign.

Hence experts believe if the index sustains above 50-week EMA, then it may hit its near term hurdles of 17,800 mark, followed by psychological 18,000 level, with crucial support at 17,300, the low of current week, experts said.

'Nifty has been in the timewise correction from past few months and has given strong reversal from the key support area in the last few days which is the first sign of strong base formation around the 16,700-16,800 levels," Arun Mantri of Mantri FinMart said.

Among the technical levels, 17,800-18,100 will be the near-term hurdles and above that new highs can be expected in the next couple of quarters, he feels.

8) F&O Cues

The weekly Option data indicated that the 17,600 is expected to be crucial level for the next direction of Nifty50, where we have seen maximum Call as well as Put open interest. Further, the index may find strong resistance around 17,600-17,800 area, whereas 17,500 is expected to be near term support followed by crucial support at 17,000 levels.

"Traders going into next week's expiry are not expecting much action on either side unless the world markets give some big movements over the weekend. Nifty is currently very close to a congestion zone in between 17,650 and 17,900 but very much in a buy on dips sentiment," Rahul Ghose, Founder and CEO at Hedged, said.

We have seen the maximum Call open interest at 17,600 strike followed by 17,700 and 17,800 strikes, with Call writing at 17,600 strike, whereas the maximum Put open interest was seen at 17,500 strike, followed by 17,600 strike, and 17,000 strike, with writing at 17,600 strike.

9) India VIX

The volatility cooled down considerably in last couple of weeks, with the India VIX fell by 8.8 percent for the passing week to 11.79, the lowest weekly closing level since July 2021, from 12.93 levels last week.

If the volatility stays around these levels, then the bulls may remain in a comfortable situation, experts said.

10) Corporate Action

Schaeffler India, Britannia Industries, Varun Beverages, Visaka Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services, and Goodluck India will trade ex-dividend, while Emami will turn ex-buyback in the coming week.

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.