Dalal Street Week Ahead | Top 10 factors that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 09, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

The corporate earnings season for March FY23 quarter will be kicked off by index heavyweights Infosys on April 13, Tata Consultancy Services on April 12, and HDFC Bank on April 15

Bulls kept charging the markets throughout the truncated week ended April 7, pushing the benchmark indices to sustain their rally. A host of reasons such as higher-than-expected PMI manufacturing data, monthly auto sales numbers, provisional Q4FY23 numbers from banks and NBFCs, FII inflow, and the RBI's surprise pause in interest rate hike with upward revision in growth forecast to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent aided the surge.

The BSE Sensex climbed 841 points or 1.4 percent to 59,833, and the Nifty50 rose 239 points or 1.4 percent to 17,599, supported by banking and financial services, auto, pharma, and infrastructure stocks.

The broader markets also traded higher with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gaining 1 percent and 2 percent.

After yet another encouraging week, the momentum is expected to continue along with some volatility in the holiday-shortened week beginning April 10 with focus on corporate earnings, inflation data, global news flows, and FOMC minutes, experts said.