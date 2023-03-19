 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead | US banking crisis, Fed meeting and all that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 19, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

The market is expected to continue to face bouts of volatility with focus largely on global cues such as the US banking crisis and the Federal Reserve policy meeting as there are scarce triggers on the domestic front, according to experts

Volatility seems to be ruling the markets next week.

The markets experienced yet another week of disappointment with the benchmark indices shedding nearly 2 percent in a ripple effect of the banking crisis in the US. A last-hour buying on Friday, however, helped it pare some losses following a rescue package to San Francisco-based First Republic Bank and financial aid to Credit Suisse.

The US banking crisis kept haunting markets around the world with the with Silicon Valley Bank filing for bankruptcy, and closure of New York's Signature Bank. Heavy selling by foreign institutions drove the Indian markets further downhill, despite a fall in the US inflation print and decline in crude oil prices.

BSE Sensex lost 1,145 points to 57,990 and NSE Nifty dropped 313 points to 17,100, extending the losses for the second straight week ended March 17. The broader markets also corrected in sync with the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 were down 2 percent and 2.5 percent, while all sectoral indices closed in the red.

