Dalal Street Week Ahead: RBI policy, foreign investors and other factors that will keep D-St simmering

As long as the Nifty stays above 18,315, bulls may have an upper hand, believe analysts.

In a week of consolidation, India's benchmark indices closed flat on June 2 with the Nifty at 18,534 and the Sensex at 62,547. While the Nifty gained 0.19 percent from previous week's close, the Sensex added only 0.07 percent.

Among the sectors, Nifty Realty was up 3.8 percent, Nifty Media 3.3 percent and Nifty Auto 1.8 percent, while Nifty Energy ended down 1.9 percent and Nifty Bank 0.3 percent.

Major action was seen in the midcap space with the Nifty Midcap 100 scaling a record high of 34,006.55. The index gained 1.6 percent during the week.

With earnings season wrapped up and the US debt ceiling concerns behind us, the RBI monetary policy action will take the centre stage in the week beginning June 5. As long as the Nifty stays above 18,315, bulls may have an upper hand, believe analysts.

Let's take a look at the 10 factors that will determine the market movement next week.

1. RBI MPC Decision

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to continue with its stand in the June monetary policy on the back of a lower inflation print in April and a higher-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the January-March quarter, economists said. The monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to convene on June 6 for a three-day meeting.

However, a rate cut is not still not in sight, said economists. "Given the MPC’s hawkish tone in the April 2023 policy and the changed wording of the policy stance to sharpen the focus on the 4 percent target for inflation from the range of 2-6 percent, we believe that a pivot to rate cuts appears quite distant," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist and Head of Research & Outreach at ICRA Ltd.

2. Oil Prices

Oil prices gained over 2 percent on June 2 after the US Congress passed a debt ceiling deal that averted a government default. All eyes are now on a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies over the weekend.

Both contracts were down about 1 percent this week, in their first loss in three weeks. Brent futures settled at $76.13 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate ended at $71.74.

3. FII and DII flows

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 6,519.7 crore in the cash segment, mainly led by MSCI rebalance on May 31. In fact, foreign investors were aggressive buyers for the whole of May having invested Rs 43,838 crore through the stock market and primary market put together, according to analysts.

"In May, India attracted the largest investment among all emerging markets, and FPIs were sellers in China. FPIs are likely to continue their investment in India in June too since the latest GDP data and high-frequency indicators reflect a robust economy gaining further strength," Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 1,043 crore this week and it will be crucial to see if the selling intensifies.

4. Monsoon progress

With arrival of monsoon expected early this week, rural and agri-related stocks will be in focus, according to Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Barring the northwestern region, India is set to receive normal rainfall this monsoon, despite the El Niño phenomenon, which is set to return after a three-year hiatus, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.

Any delay or shortfall in rains will hit rural recovery and spell bad news for the consumer sector.

5. Domestic Economic Data Points

S&P Global Composite PMI and S&P Global Services PMI data for the month of May, are set to be released on June 5. In April, India's services sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) had jumped to 62.0 from 57.8 in March. Investors will be keenly monitoring whether this momentum continues in May.

Later in the week on June 9, the Reserve Bank of India will release the foreign exchange reserves data for the week ended June 2.

6. Technical Levels

The overall sentiment in the market is expected to remain sideways, indicating a lack of clear direction in the near term. The Nifty is likely to find support at the levels of 18,450-18,500, while resistance levels are anticipated at 18,650 and 18,800, experts said.

Bulls and bears are at loggerheads on the Bank Nifty front. Both sides are actively participating and trying to exert control over the index.

"There is a support level at 43,500, which suggests a price level where buyers have shown interest and may provide a cushion for potential downside movements. On the other hand, there is a resistance level at 44,200, which acts as a barrier for upward movements and where sellers may become more active," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities, said.

7. F&O Cues

According to Options data, we have maximum Call open interest at 19,500 strike, followed by 18,600 strike, and 18,500 strike, with Call writing at 18,600 strike, then 19,500 strike, and 18,800 strike.

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was seen at 18,500 strike, followed by 18,600 strike, and 18,000 strike, with Put writing at similar strikes in similar flow.

The Options data indicated that it may be rangebound in coming days, with initial support at 18,500, then 18,400, whereas 18,600-18,800 is expected to be key hurdle on the higher side.

"The Nifty Index saw a build-up in both the 18,500 Puts and the 18,600 Calls for current week's expiry signalling a rangebound movement in the week to come," Rahul Ghose, Founder and CEO at Hedged, said.

He feels the Nifty has a congestion zone between 18,600 and 18,700, which it needs to take out in order to continue to move towards the upside. The short-term support levels are at 18,460 which is the first line of defence and 18,200 to18,000 is the most critical support below which the trend changes to the downside, Ghose said.

8. India VIX

After initial day of rise, the volatility has been cooling down in last four days of the passing week. As a result, India VIX, which measures the expected volatility for next thirty days in Nifty50, fell by 6.51 percent during the week, from 11.90, to 11.12, the lowest closing level since April 28, with making lower highs formation for third consecutive week.

Volatility at lower levels raises confidence among market participants. After forming recent top, the market reversed some gains and has been rangebound when the volatility cooling down to more than one month low. Hence, whether the market resumes upward journey or remain rangebound at current levels will be closely watched?

"There are other two factors that concern me. First, the VIX is at one of its lowest levels seen in the recent past. Often, the persistently low levels of VIX are associated with the formation of temporary tops for the market. The second thing that concerns me is the market internals like market breadth," Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Founder and Technical Analyst at Gemstone Equity Research, said.

9. Global Economic Data Points

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for next week including services & composite PMI numbers globally:

10. Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.