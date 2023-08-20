Dalal Street Week Ahead | MPC Minutes, Jio Financial listing, Powell speech among 10 factors to drive action

Consolidation may continue largely with negative bias in the coming week

The mood at Dalal Street remained subdued for fourth consecutive week, with benchmark indices losing six-tenth of a percent for week ended August 18 and taking the total loss to 3.4 percent on the Nifty50 and 3.94 percent on the Sensex from their record highs of July 20.

Disappointing industrial production for June, higher-than-expected spike in CPI inflation, fears of likely another rate hike by Fed given the strong retail sales data, currency depreciation against US dollar, rising US bond yields putting pressure on FII flow, and slowing China’s economy weighed on market sentiment.

Hence, the consolidation may continue largely with negative bias in the coming week, too, with focus on Powell's speech, MPC policy minutes, FII mood and global equity markets action, experts said.

The Nifty50 dropped 118 points to 19,310, and the BSE Sensex fell 374 points to 64,949, dented by metal, banking & financial services, technology, oil & gas, and pharma stocks.

"With Fed Chair Powell's speech and more macro data lined up globally next week, we expect domestic as well as global markets to remain under pressure," Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

However, he feels the action is likely to continue in the broader market along with sectorial rotation.

Here are 10 key factors to watch out next week:

Jio Financial Services Listing

The market participants will focus on the index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) as the much-awaited listing of Jio Financial Services (formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments), the entity demerged from billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance, is set to be taking place on the exchanges, on August 21.

After the spin-off last month, the financial services subsidiary of Reliance is valued at Rs 261.85 per share.

Meanwhile, Jio Financial Services will continue to remain in FTSE Indices, and will be added to MSCI Global Standard Index on August 23.

MPC Meeting Minutes

The participants will also look for the minutes of the MPC’s meeting concluded on August 10, which will be published on August 24. Experts feel the rate hike won't be seen, but the expected rate cut cycle is likely be pushed into FY25 against the last quarter of FY24 earlier, especially after the Reserve Bank of India raised CPI inflation forecast for FY24 (to 5.4 percent from 5.1 percent earlier) given the spike in food prices. CPI inflation in July jumped to 7.44 percent, higher-than-expectations by street, from 4.87 percent in June.

Jackson Hole Symposium

Globally all eyes will be on the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in the Jackson Hole economic policy symposium scheduled to be held between August 24-26. Powell will speak at the event, hosted by Kansas City Fed, on August 25. After 25 bps hike in fed funds rate in July, Powell already hinted for one more rate hike in upcoming policy meetings as the Fed is strongly committed to bringing inflation back down to its 2 percent goal and continues to take a data-dependent approach in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate going ahead. The CPI inflation was at 3.2 percent and core CPI at 4.7 percent in July.

Hence, the key things to watch out for in his remark would be the strong hint about end for the ongoing rate hike cycle and the possible timing for the beginning of rate cut cycle.

Here are key global economic data points to watch out next week:

FIIs Mood

After significant buying in previous three months, FIIs turned net sellers in August as the rising US dollar index to 103.43 (from below 100 mark in mid of July) and US 10-year treasury yields to 4.25 percent (from 3.8 percent in mid of July) are key reasons for FII outflow from emerging markets like India. Experts feel the FIIs selling is likely to continue in the near term, too, though DIIs have been trying hard to offset the FII outflow.

FIIs have net sold Rs 3,379 crore worth of shares in the passing week, taking the total monthly outflow to nearly Rs 11,000 crore in the cash segment, whereas DIIs have managed to compensate the FII outflow to a major extent, by buying shares worth Rs 3,892 crore during the week, and their monthly net buying stood at around Rs 9,250 crore.

Indian Rupee

The movement in the Indian rupee, which hit an all-time low of 83.42 against the US dollar and also ended at record closing low of 83.12 last week (on weekly basis) given the elevated oil prices and rising US dollar index, will also be keenly watched by the market participants. The profit taking in the equity markets and FII outflow also weighed on the rupee that continued weakness for fourth consecutive week and experts expect the weakness to continue in coming days too.

"We expect rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and overall strength in the greenback. Recovery in crude oil prices may also weigh on rupee," Anuj Choudhary, research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

However, any intervention by the Reserve Bank of India may support rupee at lower levels, he feels.

Domestic Economic Data Points

On the domestic data front, the bank loan and deposit growth data for fortnight ended August 11 will be released on August 25, while the foreign exchange reserves for week ended August 18 will also be released on same day.

Technical View

The Nifty50 continued making lower highs for fourth straight week and hit the lowest closing level, on weekly basis, since last week of June, but still managed to defend 50-day EMA (exponential moving average) which coincides with 10-week EMA on intraday basis, and 19,300 on closing basis. Hence, 19,300-19,250 area is likely to be crucial for further downside towards psychological 19,000 mark, whereas the hurdle is expected to be 19,400-19,500 on the higher side, experts said.

"Nifty has respected the short term moving average i.e. 50-day EMA twice of late, which currently lies around 19,250 and its break could push the index to 19,100 first and then to the 18,900 level," Ajit Mishra, SVP - technical research at Religare Broking said.

In case of a rebound, he feels it would face hurdles around 19,500 i.e. 20-day EMA and 19,650 levels.

F&O Cues

The Option data also indicated that 19,400-19,500 is likely to be key resistance area in coming sessions, with support at 19,300-19,200 levels.

We have seen the maximum weekly Call open interest at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,500 strike, with meaningful Call writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,300 & 19,600 strikes, whereas the maximum Put open interest as well as Put writing were at 19,300 strike, followed by 19,200 strike.

The volatility has seen a spike for third consecutive week with the India VIX climbing above 12 levels for the first time since third week of May month, rising 5.4 percent during the week to settle at 12.14 levels. If the volatility surpasses around 13.5-14 levels, then there could be some more caution on the street, experts said.

IPO

The primary market will remain active in the coming week, too, as flexible flow solution products maker Aeroflex Industries will open its Rs 351-crore IPO during April 22-24, with a price band of Rs 102-108 per share, and infrastructure company Vishnu Prakash R Punglia will launch its Rs 309-crore maiden public issue on August 24, with a price band of Rs 94-99 per share.

Pyramid Technoplast will close its Rs 153-crore IPO on August 22, while TVS Supply Chain Solutions will debut on the bourses on August 23, as per IPO schedule.

In the SME segment, power solutions company Sungarner Energies will open its IPO for subscription during April 21-23, with offer price of Rs 83 per share, while Shoora Designs will close its initial public offering on August 21, and the final day for Crop Life Science, and Bondada Engineering public issues will be on August 22. The listing of Shelter Pharma shares will also take place during the next week on August 23.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place next week:

