Dalal Street This Week | Inflation, FII buying and all that will keep traders busy this week

The market continued to rally for yet another week, though there was some rush for booking profits last Friday, amid hints of a possible rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its next policy meeting after the US treasury yields looked up and hiring slowed down.

Positive economic data, healthy provisional numbers by corporates ahead of the June quarter earnings and consistent buying by foreign institutions aided the momentum in Indian markets.

The BSE Sensex closed the week ended July 7 up 562 points to 65,280, and the Nifty50 climbed 143 points to 19,332, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.9 percent and 2.6 percent. Most of the sectors contributed to the up-move in the market.

The momentum may sustain despite possible intermittent consolidation and correction this week, with focus on the inflation print both in India and the US, while there will be some stock-specific actions as the corporate earnings season begins next week, experts said.

"Going forward, markets are likely to sustain the current momentum, as stock-specific action will pick up with the onset of the Q1FY24 earnings season," Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services, said market participants are eagerly awaiting key data points such as domestic and US inflation numbers for further insights into the sustainability of the market trend.

Let's take a look at the 10 key factors that would determine the market movement this week.

Corporate Earnings

The corporate earnings season for the quarter ending June FY24 will be kicked off by the IT majors this week. Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies will be the first to announce their numbers on July 12, followed by Wipro on July 13.

Apart from that, numbers by Avenue Supermarts, Bandhan Bank, JSW Energy, Federal Bank, Angel One, and Tata Metaliks will also be announced this week.

Along with signs of strength showed by economic activities, the provisional numbers announced by corporates are also satisfactory and boosted the confidence of market participants, as we have already seen the markets are at new high, experts said.

"Most sectors continue to see positive earnings momentum. While credit growth would continue to be reasonable, banks could see a moderation in NIMs due to an increase in cost of funds. IT results are expected to be weak as environment continues to be challenging," Chirag Mehta, the Chief Investment Officer at Quantum Asset Management Company, said.

CPI Inflation

The consumer price inflation print for June, scheduled on July 12, is expected to remain largely flat compared to 4.25 percent recorded in May given the rising food prices amid stable oil prices and steady core inflation. Even the core inflation, the most preferred data point of the RBI, is likely to be flat in the same period.

"CPI inflation was likely flat in June, at 4.3 percent YoY, even though food prices have been trending higher amid broadly stable energy costs and steady core inflation. The RBI is likely to keep a close eye on food-price dynamics, as it gauges inflation risks," Rahul Bajoria, MD and Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics at Barclays, said.

Barclays expects the RBI’s preferred core inflation measure to remain flat at 5.17 percent YoY in June, compared with 5.15 percent in May.

Further, the participants will also focus on manufacturing production numbers for May scheduled on July 14, while the WPI inflation and balance of trade for June will be released on July 14.

Foreign exchange reserves for the week ended July 7, and deposit and bank loan growth for fortnight ended June 30 will also be released on the same day.

US Inflation

On the global front, the market participants will keenly monitor the US inflation for June which is also scheduled for July 12. This is a crucial data for the Federal Reserve ahead of its policy meeting on July 26. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell is consistently saying about the possibility of further rate hikes before the end of calendar year, considering the inflation remains above their 2 percent target.

The inflation may be easing further in June, from around 4.1 percent in May, but the US labour market remained tight considering the recent data and US 10-year and 2-year treasury yields climbed above 4 percent and 5 percent respectively, which may be hinting that the rate hike in July policy meeting by Fed can't be ruled out, experts said.

"Dollar erased weekly gains (to settle at 102.27, down from 102.91 levels on week-on-week basis) post a weaker-than-expected US jobs report. However strong wage growth signals that labour market still remains resilient warranting the Federal Reserve to resume its rate hikes later this month as indicated in the 93 percent probability for 25 bps rate hike as per CME Fed watch tool," Ravindra V Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities said.

Global Economic Data Points

Apart from US inflation, investors will also monitor US jobs data, China's monthly inflation, and monthly industrial production numbers by Europe and Japan this week.

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for this week:

FII Flow

FII flow has been the big driving force behind the recent sharp rally towards fresh record highs on the equity benchmarks. If the flow sustains then the Nifty at 20,000 can't be ruled out in coming weeks, experts believe.

FIIs were net buyers to the tune of over Rs 9,100 crore in first week of July, in addition to around Rs 55,000 crore worth of buying in the cash market in previous two months. On the contrary, domestic institutional investors seem to have taken advantage of rally and preferred profit booking as they have net sold nearly Rs 6,900 crore worth shares in cash segment, in the week gone by.

"If this trend continues, monthly FPI flows in July will exceed the figures in May and June," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, adding sustained FPI buying has pushed valuations into expensive, but not yet in bubble territory.

Technical View

Technically, the index is likely to take a key support at 19,200 in coming weeks and the next, at 19,000 is expected to be crucial for sharp correction, while on the higher side, the hurdle is 19,400-19,500 area and if it sustains 19,500 then 19,600-19,800 would be next levels to focus on, experts said.

"The Nifty seems poised to continue their upward trajectory toward the levels of 19,500 and 19,600. In the event of any correctional fall, approximately Nifty can be around 19,230 mark," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President at Master Capital Services said.

He feels a reversal in the bullish trend may occur only if Nifty drops below the crucial support level of 19,000, which is in the vicinity of the 21-day EMA (exponential moving average).

F&O Cues

The Option data also indicated that the 19,000 is expected to be critical support for the Nifty50 in case of decline, while the maximum pain is at 19,400 strike where we have maximum Call and Put open interest, experts said.

We have seen the maximum weekly Call open interest at 19,400 strike, followed 20,000 and 19,900 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,900 and 20,000 strikes, while the maximum Put open interest was seen at 19,400 strike, followed by the 19,300 and 19,000 strikes, with Put writing at 18,800 strike, then 19,000 & 19,300 strikes.

"The 19,000 Puts still have very heavy Put writing and will act as a support for the index. The 19,000 level also coincides with the 20-day EMA (exponential moving average - 18,995) which is another support that it has," Rahul K Ghose, Founder & CEO of algorithm-powered advisory platform Hedged said.

For initiating fresh longs, one should wait for the Index to stabilise around the 19,100-19,200 band, he advised.

India VIX

We have seen a spike in volatility and the fear index - India VIX jumped above 12 levels after a long time, but could not sustain those levels. The index settled at 11.53 levels, up 6.78 percent during the week, which overall indicates there is no major cause for concern for the market.

If the VIX jumps above 13-14 levels, then there could be a possibility of bears may get into action, experts said.

IPO and Listing

On the primary market front, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will open its Rs 500-crore initial public offering for subscription on July 12, with a price band at Rs 23-25 per share. The closing date for the IPO would be July 14.

Further, electronics manufacturing services and solutions provider Cyient DLM will be making its debut on the bourses on July 10, while Kolkata-based Senco Gold will also be listing in later part of this week, on July 14.

In the SME segment, the public issues of Kaka Industries and Ahasolar Technologies will open for bidding on July 10. Service Care will also be launching its maiden public issue this week on July 14, while Drone Destination and AccelerateBS India, which opened their issue last week, will close on July 13 and July 11 respectively.

And the listing of Alphalogic Industries, Synoptics Technologies, Tridhya Tech, and Global Pet Industries will also take place this week.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place this week:

