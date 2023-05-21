Dalal Street Week Ahead: Here are the top 10 factors that will keep traders busy

the Q4 earnings season will enter its seventh week and over 1150 companies are set to announce their numbers.

After briefly scaling past the 18,400 mark in the week ended May 19, the benchmark Nifty 50 closed 0.6 percent lower at 18,203. The Sensex declined 0.48 percent to 61,729.

Within sectors, Nifty Realty and Nifty IT led the gainers league, rising 1.3 percent and 1 percent, while Nifty Pharma and Media were top losers, down 2.9 percent and 2.1 percent.

The broader markets - Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 - managed to clock minor gains in the week gone by.

We got good news on the domestic economy front. India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation for April fell 0.92 percent, turning negative for the first time since July 2020. But, that was not enough to support the sentiment for the Nifty above 18,400.

"Global uncertainties surrounding interest rates and the US debt ceiling impasse have provoked investors to book some profits," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice-President of Master Capital Services, said.

Both these factors are likely to play up next week as well. Let's take a look at other factors that would determine the market movement next week.

1. FOMC Minutes

FOMC minutes of the May policy meeting will be released on May 24. The US Federal Reserve had on May 4 raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) as it navigates the ongoing banking crisis and inflation. The US Fed had also hinted that it may pause the rate hike cycle and the minutes of the meeting will give more clarity on this.

“We’ve come a long way in policy tightening and the stance of policy is restrictive and we face uncertainty about the lagged effects of our tightening so far and about the extent of credit tightening from recent banking stresses,” Fed chair Jerome Powell said at a conference in Washington on May 19. "Having come this far, we can afford to look at the data and the evolving outlook to make careful assessments.”

In this context, the FOMC minutes are crucial to monitor as the next meeting is scheduled for June 13-14.

2. US Debt Ceiling Talks

A second meeting between White House and Republican congressional negotiators on raising the US government's $31.4-trillion debt ceiling broke up with no progress cited by either side and no additional meeting set.

Washington stares at the June 1 deadline for reaching a deal or risking a historic default on its upcoming debt payments.

"There is an increasing noise about a potentially messy hard-landing, given that the debt ceiling debate is still not cleared and once and if it does there may be a short-term liquidity squeeze in the system that will drive the yields even higher," according to Alok Jain of Weekend Investing.

The 10-year bond yields and the rupee level will be key to watch out for as the talks gather pace. Experts expect a range of 82.20 and 83.20 on the USDINR spot.

3. Global Economic Data Points

The second estimates for GDP growth for the January-March period will also be awaited keenly as the 10th consistent rate hike by the Fed seems to have started impacting the growth of the world's largest economy. In the preliminary estimates, the US economy registered a 1.1 percent growth in Q1CY23, much lower compared to 2.6 percent expansion recorded in October-December quarter of 2022.

Investors will also focus on the UK inflation rate for April as experts may be expecting the reading below 10 percent in April. In March 2023, the consumer price index inflation dropped to 10.1 percent from 10.4 percent in February, but still consistently above 10 percent since November 2022. Even the core inflation remained sticky at around 6.2 percent in previous couple of months, and in April too, the same might remain above 6 percent.

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for next week:

4. Corporate Earnings

Moving on to some key domestic data points, the Q4 earnings season will enter its seventh week and over 1150 companies are set to announce their numbers.

Major companies like BPCL, Ashok Leyland, NMDC, Hindalco, Oil India, LIC, National Aluminium Co, Zee Entertainment, Vodafone Idea, BHEL, Info Edge, ONGC and Sun Pharma will be declaring their results in the coming week.

Shree Cement, PB Fintech, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Page Industries, IRFC, Nykaa, Biocon, Fortis Healthcare, Dixon Technologies, Amara Raja Batteries are some other key names to monitor.

5. FII and DII Activity

In the week gone by, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 4,097 crore between May 15 and 19 after buying shares worth Rs 7,750 crore between May 8 and 12. Total FII inflow for May so far stands at Rs 17,376 crore. They bought shares worth Rs 1,997.70 crore in March and Rs 5,711.80 crore in April.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 677 crore in the week. However, the selling intensity reduced as DIIs had offloaded shares worth Rs 1,262 crore between May 8 and 12.

"FII buying is getting neutralised by DII selling. The 6 percent rally in Nifty from the March lows has been used as a profit booking opportunity by DIIs and traders. The near-term outlook is cloudy," Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

6. Oil Prices

Crude prices saw over 2 percent weekly upside, first weekly gain since mid-April, on the back of supply disruptions from wildfires in Canada and favourable demand outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The agency estimated world oil demand to rise to 102.01 mbpd in 2023, an increase of 2.21 mbpd from last year and around 1.3 mbpd higher than pre-pandemic 2019.

According to Ravindra V Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, WTI crude has held the double bottom support near $64 per barrel. "Until the said support holds, a bounce back till $75.80 a barrel can’t be ruled out."

Brent futures settled at $75.58 a barrel, while WTI crude ended the week at $71.69 mark.

7. Technical Levels

Experts believe the Nifty needs to move above 18,350-18,460 with full conviction to extend the bullish journey for 18,750-18,880. On the downside, 18,000-17,900 will act as immediate support.

"This level is anticipated to attract fresh buying interest, potentially providing a floor for any potential declines in prices," said Arvinder Singh Nanda.

In the week gone by, Nifty Bank fell just 0.10 points shy of hitting its all time high of 44,151.80. The 12-stock index reversed from 44,151.70. Going ahead, experts believe that that a decisive breakout on the either side of 43,500-44,100 range will provide cues about its future direction.

With monthly Nifty contracts expiring on May 25, it will be key to monitor these levels.

8. F&O Cues

The Option data indicated that 18,200 is likely to be crucial level in the week of monthly F&O contracts expiry, as if the index sustains the same then possible upmove towards 18,300-18,500 is expected, with crucial support at 18,000, experts said.

According to the monthly Options data, 18,200 strike owned the maximum Call open interest (OI), followed by 18,400 strike and 18,500 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at 18,400 strike, then 18,600 & 18,500 strikes.

On the Put side, too, 18,200 strike has the maximum open interest, followed by 18,000 strike, and the 17,500 strike, with writing at 18,000 strike, then 18,100 strike & 17,500 strike. The Put unwinding was at 18,300 strike, 18,500, and 18,400 strikes.

9. India VIX

The volatility index dropped for the third consecutive session on last Friday. It bounced back to over 13 levels in last couple of weeks, after falling near historic lows in earlier weeks, while overall, it has been in a range of 11-13 levels for seven weeks now.

In the passing week, India VIX, which measures the expected volatility for next thirty days in the Nifty50, fell by 4.3 percent to 12.30 levels, from 12.85 levels.

"The India VIX has turned from the 10–11 zone to 12-13, and historically, we have witnessed heavy volatility when the VIX has turned from this zone. The recent price action seemed to be a bit like index management, as the rally was driven by a handful of stocks," Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager, Equity Research at Anand Rathi said.

10. Corporate Action

Bank of Maharashtra, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Manappuram Finance, Rossari Biotech, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kennametal India, and Trent will turn ex-dividend next week.

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

