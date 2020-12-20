Dalal Street Week Ahead: Here are 10 key things that will keep the traders busy

Markets - Image: Reuters

The market gained for seventh consecutive week ended December 18 due to optimism in the global peers in anticipation of US stimulus measures and developments in Brexit deal. Further improvement in industrial output in October and Fed's decision to keep interest rates unchanged till the restoring full employment & hit 2 percent inflation target also aided sentiment.

Benchmark indices ended the week at a fresh record closing high. The BSE Sensex climbed 861.68 points or 1.87 percent to 46,960.69 and the Nifty50 rose 246.70 points to 1.83 percent to 13,760.55, taking the total seven-week gains to over 18 percent.

The momentum is expected to continue in the coming week, albeit with some volatility, given the likely US stimulus package and Brexit deal along with further progress on the vaccine front and consistent FII inflow, experts feel.

"In the coming week, the market will be maintaining its focus on global events, as a decision on the US stimulus package and Brexit deal can be expected in the coming days," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst at Samco Securities said, "Markets are expecting positive news on the vaccine front in India which will further add fuel to the already rising markets, in the coming week. Currently, indices seem to be in the hands of all-charged bulls and the mighty bear seem to have given up. However, one cannot rule out mild profit booking on the way up."

The broader markets also gained strength during the week, with the BSE Midcap index rising 1.6 percent and Smallcap up 1.2 percent.

Here are 10 key things that will keep traders busy next week:

US Stimulus Talks

The market is eagerly waiting for US stimulus package as there has been hard negotiations between Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives and Republican-led Senate for $900 billion coronavirus package to support the world's largest economy.

As per Reuters, lawmakers from both parties saying that failure to agree stimulus deal was no longer an option. Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, said that it is 'highly likely' negotiators will be working through the weekend to reach an agreement.

The approaching Christmas holiday, a looming pair of Senate special elections in Georgia and the prospect of a partial government shutdown are all acting to push negotiators toward finalising a deal this weekend, said The Washington Post.

If the deal gets finalised over the weekend or in couple of days then there could be further rally in equity market as well as commodities, experts feel.

Coronavirus

India crossed 1 crore infections but on an average the daily infections count trend has been declining with strong recovery rate and lower active cases especially due to the testing, tracking and treatment policy implementation, which continued to support the sentiment of the equity market.

The recovery rate further improved to 95.40 percent with recovered cases at 95.20 lakh, while the overall active cases were 3.14 lakh and the total deaths were more than 1.45 lakh. The fatality rate remained stangnant around 1.45 percent.

But the globally, especially western world still badly hit by the second wave of COVID-19 as United States reported 1.75 crore confirmed infections with more than 3.13 lakh deaths (as per Johns Hopkins University data). Select European nations are also hit by the second wave.

Vaccine Development

The vaccine progress continued to provide strong support to the equity markets globally. In India, three companies - Serum Institute of India (Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine), Bharat Biotech and Pfizer (which is yet to start trials in India) - have already applied for emergency use authorisation for their vaccines, while the United States also cleared second vaccine for emergency use which is Moderna's vaccine after Pfizer-BioNTech, given the significant increase in infections. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has also been rolled out in United Kingdom and Canada.

India has already started preparation for roll out of vaccine across the country once it gets green signal from the government body in coming weeks. The government already stated that healthcare staff, frontline workers and people with the age of more than 50 will get the vaccine first in terms of priority.

India has received requests for vaccines against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from 12 countries, said NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul on Saturday during the meeting of the high-level group of ministers (GoM) on COVID-19, reports Hindustan Times.

Brexit Deal

The market will also keenly watch the progress over post-Brexit trade deal. The negotiation talks continued between the UK and European Union on a deal. Reports indicated that the big challenge in terms of bridging the gap is particularly on fisheries.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson already warned that the deal is unlikely if there is no substantial change on the European Union position, while European Parliament leaders have set Sunday as a deadline for them to see the text of any deal agreed by the negotiating teams, reports BBC.

The United Kingdom will be separated from the European Union in a less than two-week period. EU and UK will follow the World Trade Organisation rules for imports and exports if they failed to strike a deal by January 1, 2021.

FII Flow

The FII money seems to be unstoppable as they poured in around Rs 40,000 crore in Indian equities in December so far, in addition to over Rs 70,000 crore inflow in November, which has been acting as a key role in taking the market to record high levels.

The Federal Reserve during the week decided to keep rates unchanged and reaffirmed to continue its support through stimulus measures until the economy reaches maximum employment and the inflation target will help FIIs to maintain a positive view on emerging markets like India, said Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services.

The US dollar index, which contains six component currencies, fell below 90 mark for the first time since April 2018, which helped emerging markets currencies to gain strength.

IPO

The Rs 300-crore initial public offering of Antony Waste Handling Cell will open for subscription on December 21 and the same will close on December 23. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 313-315 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale of 68,24,933 equity shares by existing shareholders Leeds (Mauritius), Tonbridge (Mauritius), Cambridge (Mauritius) and Guildford (Mauritius).

Technical View

The Nifty50 recouped more than 100 points from day's low to close marginally higher and formed Dragon Fly Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts on Friday, while the index gained 1.8 percent and formed bullish candle on the weekly scale, indicating the bulls are still in a strong position.

But given the sustained rally for seven consecutive weeks, the mild profit booking can't be ruled out, experts feel.

"The momentum indicators and oscillators have reached the overbought territory on the daily chart which indicates that some profit booking from the higher levels can't be ruled out. Thus, one should refrain from creating an aggressive long position at higher levels," Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi said.

"The Nifty index has to take out the high of 13,773 levels and above that, we can expect further upside momentum towards 13,900 and 13,950 levels. It is also making higher highs and higher low formation on the weekly scale from the past seven consecutive weeks, which means the previous low of 13,447 will now act as immediate support," he said.

F&O Cues

A fresh Put writing was seen at 13,500, 13,600, and 13,700 strikes, where 13,700 strike held the highest open interest of 23 lakh contracts, which is likely to act as immediate support followed by 13,600 in the coming week.

On the call side, fresh addition was seen at 13,900 and 14,000 strikes and the maximum open interest was placed at 14,000 strike of approximately 33 lakh contracts. So the overall option data indicates a broader range of 13,500–14,000 for the coming week, experts feel.

"Continued writing among Put strikes has pushed PCR levels significantly high, which has increased the risk of some intermediate profit booking in the market. On the higher side, the highest Call base for the week is at the 14,000 strike. Hence, the current positive bias should continue till the Nifty remains above 13,600," said ICICI Direct.

The volatility index 'IndiaVIX' was hovering near 19 levels from the past six weeks, which gives comfort to the bulls.

Corporate Action

