Dalal Street Week Ahead: Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

The market got caught in a bear trap with the benchmark indices falling around 2.5 percent in the week ended October 30, dented by weak global cues. Investors, as well as traders, turned cautious ahead of US Presidential Elections next week and due to worries over global growth following an increase in restrictions and coronavirus infections in the US and some European nations.

The BSE Sensex closed way below 40,000 mark, down 1,071.43 points or 2.63 percent at 39,614.07, while the Nifty50 fell 287.95 points or 2.41 percent to 11,642.40 as all sectoral indices, barring Energy, closed in the red.

As the sentiment is expected to continue to be driven by global cues given the US elections and rising economic restrictions, the bears may be in a strong position in the coming week, too, along with some consolidation, experts feel.

On coming Monday, the first market will react to Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank's quarterly earnings, while auto stocks could also see some reaction following October sales data.

"Domestic markets are expected to sentimentally imitate their global counterparts in the coming week especially since the US election is a major event. Until then, bourses could remain lackadaisical as no considerable delivery based buying or selling is emerging at current levels which likely suggests that markets would remain range-bound," Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst at Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

Investors are advised to keep their shopping list ready for the next week and embrace buy on dips strategy in frontline quality stocks, she advised.

Foreign institutional investors also offloaded some shares in later part of the week, but they remained net buyers overall to the tune of Rs 972.66 crore, taking the total buying in October to Rs 14,537.40 crore. However, domestic institutional investors remained on the selling side as they sold Rs 2,170.78 crore of shares in the week gone by, taking the total outflow to Rs 17,318.44 crore for October.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

US Presidential Elections

The market is expected to see some volatility as well as selling pressure given the political developments related to the 59th quadrennial presidential election in the US which is scheduled to be held on November 3.

Media reports indicated that the elections campaign seems to be pointing victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden over Donald Trump. If the candidates fail to get a majority through electoral college then the House of Representatives selects the president of the country among top three candidates who get most votes.

Earnings

The September quarter earnings season will end in the next fortnight, i.e. before Diwali. More than 650 companies will declare their quarterly earnings in the coming week ended November 7.

State Bank of India, HDFC, NTPC, ITC, Punjab National Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HPCL, Lupin, Cipla, Bandhan Bank, Bank of India, Cadila Healthcare, Coromandel International, City Union Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Escorts, Pfizer, Wockhardt, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Adani Gas, Adani Ports, Dabur India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Godrej Properties, JSW Energy, Muthoot Finance, PVR, Varun Beverages, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Tyres, Happiest Minds Technologies, JK Lakshmi Cement, Pidilite Industries, Thermax, United Spirits, ABB India, Adani Power, Astrazeneca Pharma, Emami, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas, Ashok Leyland, Astral Poly Technik, Bharat Electronics, BEML, BHEL, Bosch, Central Bank of India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, REC, SAIL, Tata Consumer Products, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, Voltas, Affle (India), Amber Enterprises India, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Sobha and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank among 667 companies will announce quarterly earnings next week.

Moratorium Interest Case

Banking stocks will be in focus as the next hearing in the Supreme Court on the much-awaited loan moratorium case is scheduled on November 2. Experts feel the verdict is expected to be in favour of the banking sector.

In the passing week, the Central Government already informed the Supreme Court that lenders have been directed to credit the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months of moratorium period on loans up to Rs 2 crore, to the accounts of eligible borrowers by November 5.

Coronavirus

The coronavirus seems to be in control in India given the improving recovery rate, but the rising cases in the United States and Europe forced some nations in Europe to impose tighter restrictions.

United States reported nearly 99,000 cases on Friday, the highest in a single day so far, ahead of US elections, taking the total reported cases over 91.2 lakh with over 2.3 lakh deaths.

Back in India, the recovery rate was around 91.5 percent on Saturday against around 90 percent last week while the fatality rate remained around 1.5 percent. India reported more than 81 lakh confirmed cases with over 1.22 lakh deaths, but the active cases were below 7 lakh now.

Economic Data Points

Markit Manufacturing PMI data for October will be released on Monday and Markit Services PMI for October on Wednesday next week.

Experts expect the data to be positive as recovery is seen across sectors. In September, manufacturing sector activity jumped to the highest level in more than eight years, to 56.8 against 52 in August, while the services activity also improved for the fifth consecutive month in September to 49.8 against 41.8 in August.

Foreign exchange reserves for week ended October 30, and bank loan and deposit growth for the fortnight ended October 23 will be released on Friday.

India's foreign exchange reserves reached to a fresh all-time high of $560.53 billion, rising by $5.4 billion in the week ended October 23.

Listing

Equitas Small Finance Bank will be in focus next week, as it will debut on bourses on Monday after the issue price was fixed at Rs 33 per share. The Rs 518 crore public issue was subscribed 1.95 times during October 20-22.

Technical View

The Nifty50 shed 0.2 percent on Friday and formed small bodied red candle which resembles Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, while it declined 2.4 percent for the week and formed a strong bearish candle on the weekly scale.

Experts feel the index needs to sustain above the 50-day simple moving average of 11,549 which tested intraday on Friday, to avoid further correction.

"As of now there seems to be critical support around 11,500 levels on weekly charts and if the index closes below the same then it can significantly damage the medium-term trend with initial targets placed around 11,000 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

In case Nifty manages to stabilise and bounce back from current levels then initial hurdle is placed around 11,750 levels and if it clears the same, then the recovery can extend further to 11,850 levels, said Mazhar.

F&O Cues

The November series started off on a negative note and experts feel is expected to be volatile one. The option data indicated that the could remain in a wider trading range of 11,200-12,000 levels.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 12,000 followed by 12,500 strike. Marginal Call writing was seen in 11,600 and 12,000 strike while Put writing was seen at 11,200 then 11,300 strike.

On the rollover front, the Nifty started the new series with almost 10 million shares against 8.5 million shares seen in the last series. "The roll spread in both the Nifty and Bank Nifty turned negative suggesting marginal short formation ahead of the US election output. The volatility index has risen above 25 percent for the first time since July while US VIX has moved towards 37 levels," said ICICI Direct which expects volatility to continue to rise towards elections.

"Indian indices are also likely to remain volatile. However, from an options perspective, immediate support for the Nifty is near 11,500 strike while major support can be seen near 11,200. On the higher side, 12,000 is likely to remain a hurdle for the Nifty in the coming weeks," the brokerage added.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Global Cues and FOMC Meet

Federal Reserve, after its two-day meeting, is expected to keep federal funds rate unchanged at 0-0.25 percent in the midnight on November 5, but the commentary is the key to watch out for given the delayed fiscal stimulus and fast-rising coronavirus cases in the United States.

