Dalal Street Week Ahead: Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Indian market broke its four-week gaining streak this week to end lower amid muted global cues. US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, dollar index jumping to a two-month high weighed on investor sentiment last week.

BSE Sensex fell 130.31 points to 52,344.45, and Nifty50 declined 116 points to 15,683.35 amid selling in metals, auto, banking & financials, infrastructure, energy and pharma stock. However, buying in IT & FMCG, and short covering in beaten-down stocks curtailed weekly losses. A fall in new coronavirus cases in the country also supported the market.

The broader markets underperformed benchmark indices, with BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 3 percent and 1.86 percent respectively.

With health experts hinting at a possibility of a third coronavirus wave, experts expect the volatility to continue in the coming days. The expiry of June derivative contracts may also add volatility in coming week.

According to experts, the market is likely to have priced in expected earnings and economic growth recovery given easing restrictions by states following a dip in COVID cases.

"Markets are expected to witness some profit booking to a broad rangebound correction as news toggle between vaccinations and the new delta variant causing the third wave. Any form of credit incentive to supplement health care infrastructure would be good news for equities," said Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

It would be prudent for investors to ride the bull wave in fundamental resilient companies only and avoid temptation in fancy fast-moving stocks, she advised.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy in coming week:

Earnings

As we near the end of earnings season, more than 500 corporates will release their March quarter numbers in the coming week including majority of smallcap and midcaps. PSUs including ONGC, Bharat Dynamics, Oil India, Bharat Electronics, NMDC, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, ITI, and SJVN will announce quarterly earnings.

Among others, Ashok Leyland, Info Edge India, VST Tillers Tractors, Aster DM Healthcare, Max India, Peninsula Land, PNB Gilts, Sobha, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, HCC, PTC India, Take Solutions, Atul Auto, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Finolex Industries, Godfrey Phillips India, HCL Infosystems, Hindustan Copper, Indraprastha Gas, Inox Wind, JSW Energy, Maharashtra Seamless, NCL Industries, PNC Infratech, Shree Renuka Sugars, Texmo Pipes & Products, Future Consumer, and Repco Home Finance will also release quarterly numbers in the coming week.

Coronavirus and Vaccination Drive

Chief of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria, on June 19 said the third wave of COVID-19 could hit India in the next "six to eight weeks." Noting that the virus causing SARS-CoV-2 infection is still mutating, Dr Guleria claimed that a third wave of the pandemic is "inevitable".

As for the second wave; India recorded less than 60,000 new coronavirus infections after 81 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,98,81,965, while the active cases further reduced to 7,29,243, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

A total of 58,419 fresh infections were reported in a day.

The death toll climbed to 3,86,713 with 1,576 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 63 days.

The active cases further declined to7,29,243 comprising 2.44 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 96.27 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed

A net decline of 30,776 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

FII Flow

The foreign institutional investors' inflow continued though there was some selling during the week, partly due to rising US dollar index after Fed hinted rate hikes in 2023 from 2024 earlier amid improving economic data points. The street will closely watch the flow along with the movement in the dollar index.

Net they bought Rs 1,060.73 crore in the week ended June 18, taking the total monthly inflow to Rs 5,848.76 crore for June.

On the other hand, the activities from domestic institutional investors were largely muted as they net sold Rs 487.79 crore worth of shares during the passing week, taking the total monthly outflow to Rs 2,293.06 crore for June.

Rupee

During the week, the Indian rupee depreciated 1.17 percent against the US currency to end at 74.10, largely due to rising oil prices and a stronger US dollar index.

The US dollar index, which measures the value of the US dollar against a basket of world's leading six currencies, jumped over 92 mark, from 90.3 on week-on-week basis, after Federal Reserve's slightly hawkish stance hinting rate hikes in 2023 than 2024 but experts feel if the inflation stays in uncomfortable range, Fed could hike interest rates earlier than 2023.

"The shakeout on foreign exchanges has been triggered by Fed forecasts, or 'dot plots', showing 13 of the 18-person policy board

saw rates rising in 2023 versus only six previously, with the median board member tipping two hikes in 2023," said ICICI Direct.

Therefore, the brokerage expects depreciation in the rupee to continue towards 75.00 level as a rebound in the dollar index is likely to support the pair in the near term.

IPO

Agro-chemical manufacturer India Pesticides will open its initial public offering for subscription on June 23, with a price band of Rs 290-296 per equity share. This would be the 25th IPO in 2021, much higher than the number of public issues in 2020.

The issue will be opened for a day on June 22 for anchor investors. The offer will close on June 25.

The company is planning to raise Rs 800 crore through offer comprising a fresh issue of Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 700 crore by the selling shareholders. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Listing

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) and Shyam Metalics & Energy are expected to debut on the bourses on June 24.

The trading premium in the grey market has fallen for both companies especially due to volatility in equity markets in the last few sessions. The grey market premium for Sona Comstar is Rs 5 on top of the higher end of the price band of Rs 285-291, while Shyam Metalics traded with a premium of Rs 135 in the grey market over the higher end of the price band of Rs 303-306 per equity share. A couple of days ago, the grey market premium was Rs 10-15 and Rs 165 respectively.

Technical View

Nifty50 showed a smart recovery of over 200 points to end Friday's trade with a loss of just 8 points. It formed a 'Hammer' pattern on the daily charts. On a weekly basis, the index declined 0.7 percent, forming a 'Spinning Top' pattern on the weekly scale.

The 'Hammer 'pattern indicates indecisiveness among bulls and bears in the short term, but the medium-term outlook is expected to remain positive, experts said.

"We are of the view that post strong uptrend rally the market is hovering in the range of 15,450 to 15,900 levels. The texture of the chart suggests 15,400 should be the sacrosanct level for the bulls and as long as it is trading above the same, uptrend is likely to continue up to 15,800-15,900 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

He feels further upside may also continue which could lift the index till 16,050-16,130. "On the flip side, below 15,400, uptrend would be vulnerable," he said.

F&O Cues

The maximum Call open interest was seen at 16000 strike, followed by 15800 and 16500 strikes, while the maximum Put open interest was seen at 15000 strike, followed by 15500 and 15600 strikes.

Call writing was seen at 16000, 16200 and 15700 strikes, with unwinding at 15400 and 15200 strikes. Put writing was seen at 15000, 15200 and 15600 strikes, with unwinding at 16200, 16000 and 15800 strikes.

The June futures & options contracts will expire on coming Thursday and positions will be rolled over to next month. Option data indicated that the Nifty50 could see a wider trading range of 15,400 to 16,000 levels in coming sessions.

"On the options front, the highest option concentration is placed at 15800 Call and 15500 Put strikes. The Call open interest base is close to 48 lakh shares, which should act as immediate hurdle for the Nifty during the week," said ICICI Direct.

"Similarly Put base at 15500 and 15600 strikes is almost equal. We believe a fresh move below 15,600 may result in extended profit booking towards 15,200 in the settlement week," the brokerage added.

Despite the intraday volatility seen in global markets, the volatility index remained subdued and ended the week below 15 levels once again, at 14.79 levels against 14.10 on a week-on-week basis. ICICI Direct expects some uptick in volatility during the settlement week. However, till it holds below 16 levels, short positions should be avoided, the brokerage advised.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Foreign exchange reserves for the week ended June 18 will be released on Friday and this is an important data point to watch out for. India's forex reserves crossed $600 billion mark a couple of weeks back, rising by $3.07 billion to a fresh lifetime high of $608.08 billion in the week ended June 11 due to an increase in foreign currency assets, PTI reported.

Global Cues

Here are key global data points to watch out for next week: