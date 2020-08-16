Dalal Street Week Ahead: Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

The market took a breather in the week ended August 14 and closed with marginal losses amid volatility as on the domestic front, the likely delay in further rate cut after increase in inflation dented sentiment.

Globally, the inconclusive meetings over another stimulus package in the US along with fear of US-China trade tensions weighed on sentiment.

The BSE Sensex was down fourth of a percent and the Nifty50 fell third of a percent in week gone by, but the good thing was continuation in rally of broader markets as BSE Midcap (up 1.5 percent) and Smallcap indices (up 1.4 percent) rallied in addition to 3 percent and 5 percent upside respectively seen last week.

The volatility is expected to continue in coming week as well along with sector rotation, but the more action could be seen in broader space given continuation of June quarter earnings season, experts feel.

"There could be sectoral rotations with sectors such as Infra and NBFCs witnessing an inflow of money while defensives such as FMCG, IT would remain under pressure. Mid and smallcaps could experience a final bout of upmove while the benchmark indices might face some pressure," Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst at Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

It is best if traders and investors brace up their disciplinary skills and opt for a stock specific approach during these risky times, she advised.

On coming Monday, there could be some action in stocks related infrastructure and optical fiber network sectors especially given the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on "Atmanirbhar Bharat" in his 74th Independence Day speech.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

Earnings

More than 200 companies will announce their quarterly earnings in the coming week and majority of them are mid and smallcaps, hence major stock specific action is seen.

Key results to watch out for would be Punjab National Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, CSB Bank, Union Bank of India, Muthoot Finance, Oil India, Can Fin Homes, HFCL, Petronet LNG, Gujarat Industries Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, KNR Constructions, Ruchi Soya Industries, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Indian Overseas Bank, J Kumar Infraprojects, MOIL, Kolte-Patil Developers, Rossari Biotech, Venus Remedies, Godfrey Phillips India etc.

Coronavirus

India crossed 25 lakh infections of novel coronavirus with over 49,000 deaths which is definitely worrying part for the country, but the increase in number of COVID-19 tests each day, which is over 8.5 lakh now and the same marching fast towards 1 million tests daily target, and the rising recovery rate day-after-day are major comfort factors. The current recovery rate stood at over 71.5 percent, increasing from over 68.5 percent last week.

Globally there are more than 2.1 crore infections with over 7.65 lakh deaths, as per Johns Hopkins University, and United States remained on top with over 53 lakh cases and 1.68 lakh deaths.

In India, reports indicated that the Phase 1 clinical trials of Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and the ICMR, is safe, while globally there are four vaccines (by Sinopharm, Sinovac, Moderna, CanSino Biologics) are in Phase 3, where the drug is applied on thousands of people, and the rest are in Phase 1 and 2. Russia claimed that Moscow's Gamaleya Institute found vaccine (Sputnik V) on COVID-19 and reports indicated that the country also produced first batch of vaccine, but experts worry about drug's safety as the approval came in before the completion of Phase 3 trials.

AGR Case

Telecom stocks - Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel - will remain in focus as the next hearing on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case will be held on August 17 after the no verdict was passed on the time frame for a staggered repayment of telecom companies' AGR dues.

In the last hearing on August 14, the Supreme Court directed telecom companies under insolvency to submit details of spectrum sharing agreements that they have entered into. The CNBC-TV18 reports indicated that the court also asked for the spectrum sharing agreement between Reliance Communications and Reliance Jio to be placed on record.

Negotiations for Another US Stimulus Package

The hope for another stimulus package in the US remains, though the debates over aid between Republican and Democratic remained inconclusive so far.

US Federal Chairman Jerome Powell already hinted that the lack of further stimulus could hit the US economic growth. Last week Donald Trump signed four executive actions - extra unemployment benefits (that expired on July 31), deferral of payroll taxes, relief for student loan payment and protections from eviction.

Reports indicated that Donald Trump, in its second stimulus package, looks for direct payments to Americans, additional small business loans, rental assistance payments and extra aid to states and local governments. All that would need congressional approval, but the Senate adjourned for summer recess.

US-China Trade Tensions

Another worrisome factor globally is the weakening relations between US and China, but Reuters reported that the Chinese oil firms have tentatively booked tankers to carry at least 20 million barrels of US crude for August and September which could ease US concerns for the time being.

Both countries supposed to resume trade deal review talks this week but reports indicated that the same has been postponed and there is no confirmation about new date.

FII Flow

FII continued to support the Indian equities when there is consistent outflow by DIIs, and hence that could be one of reasons behind no major correction seen yet in the market as the benchmark indices have been hovering in the range of 10,900-11,350 on the Nifty.

FIIs net bought Rs 2,130.36 crore worth of equities last week, taking total inflow to Rs 11,627.16 crore in August so far, but DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 4,420.75 crore in week gone by, taking total net outflow to Rs 6,554.59 crore so far in current month. In fact, DIIs had also net sold Rs 10,000 crore of shares last month as they might have opted for profit booking given the market reached to five-month high.

Technical View

The Nifty50 fell a percent on Friday and formed large bearish candle on daily charts, while there was Spinning Top kind of formation seen on the weekly scale as it was down third of a percent for the week.

Hence experts expect further weakness and rangebound trade to continue in the coming week with 11,373, the highest level of last week, being the resistance in near term.

"The short term trend of Nifty has turned down and one can expect some more weakness in the coming sessions. The crucial lower supports to be watched around 11,000-10,950 in the next few sessions, before showing any upside bounce from the lows. However, the short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed, but the intermediate trend remains intact. This is valid as long as the important lower support of 10,900 levels holds," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

F&O Cues

Options data indicated that the Nifty could trade in a range of 11,000-11,400 in coming days, while the VIX being in the comfort zone could remain an indication for bullish stance.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,000 followed by 10,000 strike, while maximum Call open interest was seen at 11,500 followed by 12,000 strike. Call writing was seen at 11,200 and 11,300 strike while Put writing was seen at 11,100 then 10,800 strike.

"The highest Put base for this week as well for the month is at the 11,000 strike. Thus, immediate and major support remains at 11,000. Only a close below these levels may be considered negative in the ongoing momentum," Amit Gupta of ICICI Securities said.

"The highest Call base is at the 11500 strike followed by 11300 strike. The volatility has touched lows near 20 and closed the week above 21 levels, indicating limited downsides. However, after continued decline in the volatility, a round of upsides should be expected," he added.

India VIX, which measures the volatility, declined 4 percent to 21.67 during the week, though there was moderate rise on Friday.

Corporate Action and More

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Meanwhile, the minutes of monetary policy meeting held in the first week of August will be released on August 20, while foreign exchange reserves for week ended August 14 will be released on August 21.

The record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive the rights entitlement in Minda Industries' rights issue is August 17.

Global Cues

Here are key global data points to watch out for next week: