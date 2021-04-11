Dalal Street Week Ahead: Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

The market finally settled the week with moderate losses as RBI's dovish monetary policy lifted sentiment and curtailed initial losses in the later part of the week ended April 9. But the fast-rising coronavirus infections weighed on the sentiment and kept the lid on the market recovery.

The BSE Sensex fell 438.51 points to close the week at 49,591.32, while the Nifty50 declined 32.50 points to 14,834.85. However, the broader markets outpaced benchmark indices as the BSE Midcap index was up 1.2 percent and the BSE Smallcap index gained 2.49 percent.

IT and Pharma stocks rallied hard, partly on the back of a sharp fall in the rupee against the US dollar. The increasing demand for the healthcare segment also lifted sentiment at the pharma desk, while the metals stocks were shining on the back of a strong outlook amid rising prices and higher production.

The market has not seen any firm directional move in the last two months as it has been rangebound. Experts expect the market to remain volatile in the coming week, too, due to rising coronavirus infections, and the stock-specific action to be seen with the beginning of the March quarter earnings season.

"The market is expected to have a stock-centric rally in the coming days which has a very broad positive view. IT and Banking stocks will be in focus ahead of upcoming Q4 earnings," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) Earnings

The March quarter earnings season will begin in the coming week. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, HDFC Bank, HDIL, Tata Metaliks, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Cupid Trades & Finance, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel, and Tinplate Company among 21 companies that will announce quarterly earnings next week.

Overall the earnings season is expected to be strong but the key thing to watch out for would be the management commentary about FY22, experts feel.

"Majority of the sectors are expected to put up a decent show but investors are advised to remain cautious given that stock prices have run up hastily and most of the positives have already been discounted for. It would be advisable to explicitly judge management commentary to understand growth outlook for specific stocks," Nirali Shah, Head - Equity Research at Samco Securities said.

2) TCS, Infosys, Wipro

Technology stocks will be in limelight in the coming week as IT majors - TCS (on Monday), Infosys (on Wednesday), and Wipro (Thursday) will declare their quarterly earnings.

Numbers are expected to be strong given the increasing demand for digitisation (amid the COVID-19 crisis), large deal wins, and a healthy order pipeline, experts feel.

"Acceleration in digital technologies, improved demand post-COVID-19, the ramp-up of previous deal wins, and migration to the cloud are driving revenues of IT companies. Hence, we expect IT companies to report healthy Q4FY21 revenues," ICICI Direct said.

"We believe improved traction in BFSI, retail, manufacturing, hi-tech and life-science will drive revenues in the quarter. This, coupled with cross-currency tailwind, will further boost revenue growth in the quarter," the brokerage added.

Among tier 1, TCS & Infosys are expected to see dollar revenue growth of 5.0 percent & 5.3 percent, respectively, while Wipro is expected to witness dollar revenue growth of 3.9 percent, according to ICICI Direct which sees a decline in EBIT margin of Infosys and Wipro due to wage hike, lower utilisation, higher travel & facility cost.

TCS had taken a wage hike in October. Hence, the brokerage expects the company to register healthy margin expansion in the March quarter.

3) Rising Coronavirus Risk and Lockdown

The risk of the second wave of coronavirus has been increasing day-by-day as India reported more than 1.45 lakh infections on Friday against 1.32 lakh cases on Thursday, taking the total infected cases to count to over 1.32 crore with 1.68 lakh deaths so far.

In fact, India has seen more than 1 lakh infections on daily basis in five of the last six days this week. On Friday, 794 people died because of the virus, the biggest single-day increase in the last 6 months.

"As per global data, the second wave attack can prevail for 2 to 3 months, which is expected to decline in India backed by lockdowns, summer season, and progress in vaccination," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

As a result, the recovery rate fell sharply to 90.80 percent, from 93.3 percent seen last Friday, and active cases count jumped to 10.4 lakh from 6.58 lakh in the same period, but the mortality rate slipped further to 1.27 percent from 1.32 percent on a week-on-week basis, reports CNBC-TV18.

On the other side, the vaccination program has been in full swing as more than 9.8 crore people vaccinated so far in the country.

Several states have taken strict actions in terms of lockdown to control the widespread of the second wave of coronavirus including Maharashtra which has reported close to 59,000 cases on Friday, the highest among states. The state announced strict lockdown for the weekend along with night curfew on weekdays, while the state health ministry already hinted for the imposition of lockdown in the state if the cases continue to rise further.

Chhattisgarh was at the second spot with over 11,000 cases on Friday, followed by UP, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, which worried market participants.

4) Banks

Banking hit hard among sectors as the BSE Bankex corrected nearly 4 percent amid fear of asset quality concerns due to lockdown restrictions in key states. If the cases continue to rise and restrictions continue then there could be a further dip in banking stocks which can ultimately weigh on the market performance, experts feel.

"The continued weakness in banking stocks, due to increased fear of a spike in NPAs, is limiting upside despite the strong performance from the other sectoral pack so the alignment between the benchmark and banking index is critical else the consolidation will continue," Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking said.

5) Economic Data Points

The coming week is also important to watch out for in terms of macroeconomic data point of view, as industrial production for February and CPI inflation for March will be released on Monday, while WPI inflation for March will be announced on Wednesday.

Balance of trade data for March and foreign exchange reserves for the week ended April 9 will be released on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Industrial production in January had contracted 1.6 percent, hit by capital goods, manufacturing, and mining sectors, while CPI inflation in February jumped to 5.03 percent on the back of higher food prices, against 4.06 percent in January.

6) Rupee Outlook

The Indian rupee weakened by 161 paise during the week to close at 74.73 against the US dollar, the weakest level since November 4, 2019, reports PTI. The rising COVID-19 cases, increase in spending on vaccines, RBI's bond-buying plan, and higher US dollar hit sentiment at the rupee desk.

After the sharp depreciation last week, experts expect the rupee to remain rangebound in the coming week given the likely weakness in the US dollar amid expectations of easy monetary policy by the Fed.

"Again next week is a truncated week with two currency holidays, so we can expect the optimism over dovish Fed to limit the fall in rupee with focus on India’s CPI data and impact of COVID-19's second wave," Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency at Emkay Global Financial Services said.

"Fed chair Jerome Powell also signalled at an economic forum on Thursday the central bank plans to keep monetary policy super-easy," said ICICI Direct which overall expects the rupee to consolidate in the range of 74.30-75.10 levels as current depreciation in the rupee is likely to be capped by a weaker dollar index.

7) Technical View

The Nifty50 declined 39 points on Friday and formed a small bearish candle on the daily charts, while during the week, it shed 0.22 percent amid volatility and witnessed Long Legged Doji kind of formation on the weekly scale, which represents indecision in the markets.

"The index failed to sustain above 14,900 zone which means on the immediate basis index has good resistance at 14,900-15,000 levels and trading below said levels may show some pressure from every rise. Good support is still placed at 14,700-14,600 zone," Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

8) F&O Cues

The option data indicated that the Nifty50 could trade in the range of 14,500-15,200 levels in the coming sessions.

The maximum Call open interest was seen at 15,000 and 15,500 strikes, while maximum Put open interest was seen at 14,000, 14,500 and 14,800 strikes.

Call writing was seen at 15,200 and 14,900 strikes with Call unwinding at 15,000, 14,700, and 14,500 strikes, while Put writing was seen at 14,800, 14,300, and 14,900 strikes with Put unwinding at 14,700 strike.

"We feel the index would consolidate in coming trading sessions with strong support for the week at 14,500 and resistance at 15,000," ICICI Direct said.

India VIX fell from 19.98 to 19.78 levels on a week-on-week basis. "Lower volatility and a hold below 20 mark could continue to keep buy on declines strategy in the market," Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal said.

9) Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

10) Global Cues