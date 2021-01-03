Dalal Street Week Ahead: Here are 10 key factors that will keep the traders busy

The positive global cues helped the market gain momentum after consolidation seen in the previous week, and close above psychological 14,000 mark on the Nifty50 for the week ended January 1, 2021. The signing of second stimulus package by the United States, the approval for Brexit deal by the European Union & UK, and the development related to rollout of COVID-19 vaccine lifted sentiment.

The BSE Sensex jumped 895.44 points, or 1.91 percent, to 47,868.98 and the Nifty50 rose 269.25 points, or 1.96 percent, to 14,018.50, while the broader markets outpaced benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap index climbing 3 percent and Smallcap gaining 3.88 percent.

The momentum may remain alive with the focus shifting to December quarter earnings in the coming week, and also the focus could be on the Budget expectations ahead of Union Budget 2021, experts feel.

"With India Inc's result season commencing, quarterly performance would keep markets buzzing and IT pack would be first hitting the markets which are largely expected to register fine show. However, one may note that expectation of decent performance have largely been discounted by the market," Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst at Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

"With the result season advancing, Mr. Market is likely to dance to the tune of budgetary expectation rather than buzzing quarterly performance," she said.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities feels the robust FII flows in December and strong closing on expiry indicates bullish rollovers for January expiry. "The macro numbers like GST collection and current account surplus are also supportive from an economy perspective. We expect the Nifty50 to go somewhere mid way of the 14,000 to 15,000 range in January," he said.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

December Quarter Earnings

Country's largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services will kick off the December quarter earnings season in the coming week on January 8. Investors have lot of hope from the quarterly earnings season after better-than-expected September quarter results and significant increase in earnings upgrade.

GM Breweries, Indian Acrylics, Uttam Sugar Mills, Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel, Integrated Capital Services, Radix Industries, Shalby, Tata Consultancy Services, CHD Chemicals, Avenue Supermarts and Bhansali Engineering Polymers will declare their quarterly earnings in later part of the coming week.

TCS is expected to report strong constant currency revenue growth of over 2.5 percent with robust deal wins during December quarter, though margin may see some pressure from wage revision.

Vaccine Developments

The expert panel (Subject Expert Committee-SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, on Friday, has cleared the Indian version of Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine Covishield, for emergency use in India. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has a license for manufacturing this Indian version vaccine. Now the ball is in the court of Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) which gives the final approval for any vaccine and drugs. Media reports indicated the DCGI may give final approval in the coming week.

On December 30, the UK had already approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country, which showed on average 70 percent effective. SII had an agreement with Oxford-AstraZeneca to produce 1 billion doses of the vaccine.

Subject Expert Committee, on Saturday, also recommended in favour of Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the Indian Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.

India started the dry run on Saturday for its vaccination programme across all states and Union Territories, ahead of actual vaccination drive likely in coming days. So that the actual vaccination drive, whenever it starts, should work smoothly without any problem.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and National COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Dr Vinod Paul said the vaccination drive would focus on about 30 crore people, including the priority to health workers, essential frontline workers, and those most susceptible to the virus. Close to 8 million frontline workers have already registered under the Co-WIN app to get inoculated.

All these above pointers are expected to continue to support the equity markets in coming weeks.

Coronavirus

India also reported new strain of coronavirus infections but that did not impact the recovery rate which actually improved further to 96.08 percent this week against 95.77 percent last week, which continued to support equities.

In fact, active cases fell further to 2.54 lakh (2.47 percent of total cases) against 2.81 lakh cases reported in previous week. More than 98.8 lakh patients recovered so far against the confirmed 1.03 crore cases. The fatality rate remained strong at 1.45 percent, the lowest among the most impacted countries, while the total death count so far was 1.49 lakh in India.

Globally there were more than 8.41 crore confirmed infections so far, with over 18.3 lakh deaths as per Johns Hopkins University. United States with 2 crore cases and 3.46 lakh deaths and Europe & UK remained most impacted regions by the COVID-19.

Economic Data Points

Markit Manufacturing PMI for December will be released on Monday and Markit Services PMI data for December on Wednesday, while the foreign exchange reserves for the week ended January 1 will be released on Friday.

In November, IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to a three-month low of 56.3, from 58.9 in October, which indicated that growth still remained strong, while Services PMI also declined to 53.7 in November from 54.1 in October, but remained above 50 mark which indicated growth continued.

FII Flow

India continued to see strong FII inflow in December at Rs 53,499.66 crore, the second highest monthly inflow after November which had witnessed the highest monthly FII investment in equities at Rs 70,844.63, taking the total inflow to over Rs 1.66 lakh crore in 2020, the year gone by.

In fact, the year 2021 started off with a inflow at Rs 506.21 crore on January 1, though at a slower pace. Overall as a result, the FII continued to act as a key role in Indian equities' rally seen so far, and experts expect the same to continue in coming year too but the pace could largely be depended upon global central banks' action and India's performance.

However, domestic institutional investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 69.40 crore of shares on January 1, but remained net sellers in previous three consecutive months with December net outflow of Rs 37,293.53 crore and November Rs 48,319.17 crore of outflow.

Technical View

The Nifty50 gained 36.70 points on Friday and formed small bullish candle which largely resembles Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near opening levels, while the index rose 2 percent for the week and formed bullish candle on the weekly scale.

Experts expect the momentum to continue in the coming week and the Nifty may add another 100-200 points only if it decisively holds psychological 14,000 mark.

"The overall structure of the Nifty index hints at a further upside towards 14,200-14,300 levels in the coming week. On the downside, the immediate support is placed at 13,800 levels and only a breach below the same would bring bears into action," Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi told Moneycontrol.

"The broader markets have outperformed and also hinting at a fresh positive momentum on the higher side. Thus, a defensive trader needs to focus on stock-specific action from the midcap and smallcap space," he said.

F&O Cues

On the derivative front, a huge amount of Put writing was seen at 14,000 strike on Friday. The base is continuously shifting higher for last few weeks and the 14,000 mark will now act as immediate support for the coming week.

On the Call side, a fresh addition was seen at 14,200 and 14,300 strikes, while the maximum open interest was placed at 14,000 strike and there was hardly any unwinding, which indicates a tug of war between 14,000 Call and Put writers.

Hence, in the coming week, Nifty can see some short-covering move towards 14,200 and 14,300 levels if it sustains above 14,000, and based on the above options data, Nifty could oscillate in the range of 13,800 – 14,300 in the coming week, experts feel.

"Both Call and Put option bases are placed at ATM strikes while Call options open interest is placed at 14,000 strike. The Put option base is also at 14,000 suggesting rangebound movement for the markets in the near term. At the same time, Put option concentration is relatively higher than Call options suggesting expectations of limited downsides," said ICICI Direct.

On the rollover front, both stock and index futures have seen better than average rollover into the next series, the brokerage added.

The falling volatility below 20 levels continued to favour bulls.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Global Cues

Here are key global data points to watch out for in the first week of new year 2021:

Georgia Elections

The two Georgia runoff elections on January 5 will be key thing to watch out for as that will decide which party (Democratic or Republican) will get control of US Senate.

"If Republicans win at least one Senate seat, they will maintain a slim majority. If Democrats sweep the dual runoffs, the chamber would be split 50-50 and the tiebreaking vote would go to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, giving President-elect Joe Biden’s party full sway over Congress. That raises the possibility of tax-reform proposals that many investors fear would hurt stock prices," Reuters said.