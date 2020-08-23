Dalal Street Week Ahead: Here are 10 key factors that will keep the traders busy

The market gradually marched higher with benchmark indices rising around a 1.5 percent each amid consolidation in the week ended August 21, largely backed by global cues and FII inflow. Auto, banking & financials, metals and infra stocks participated in the weekly run, but defensives - IT and pharma saw underperformance.

Sensex rallied 557.38 points to 38,434.72 and Nifty50 climbed 193.20 points to 11,371.60, but the real activity was seen in broader market which outperformed frontliners by wide margin. The Nifty Midcap index was up 3.66 percent and Smallcap rallied 5.4 percent amid noticeable interest.

Given the consolidation in benchmarks which already went closer to six-month high, disparity in risk-reward ratio, consistent outperformance of broader markets over benchmarks and the almost end of major June quarter earnings, experts feel the time has come to be cautious though bulls are getting strong support on every dip, and also expect some August F&O contracts expiry-led volatility in the coming week.

"Indian markets are showing strong correlation with the global markets. The markets, globally, are currently running on hope and liquidity. The expectation of economic activity picking up and earnings normalising will have to translate into reality or at least show signs of it, for the markets to sustain the current momentum. Until then investors are advised to remain cautious while trading and remain stock specific," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst at Samco Securities also said investors should abstain from deploying fresh monies and even consider to book profits at higher levels.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

Earnings

Earnings from majority of leading firms across segments are almost over, but as companies are allowed to declare their June quarter earnings till September 15, more than 300 companies will declare their quarterly earnings in the coming week. Hence experts feel largely there could be more of a stock specific action next week.

Important amongst them to watch out for would be IRB Infrastructure, Indraprastha Gas, LIC Housing Finance, Suzlon Energy, Aarey Drugs, Can Fin Homes, IRCON International, Procter & Gamble Hygiene, Phillips Carbon Black, GMDC, Edelweiss Financial Services, GMR Infrastructure, HCC, Himatsingka Seide, ICRA, IDFC, NMDC, PNC Infratech, Kohinoor Foods, SJVN, Techno Electric, Vivimed Labs, Wockhardt etc.

Coronavirus

Novel coronavirus will continue to be in headlines till we get a vaccine. India has reported more than 30 lakh confirmed COVID-19 infections with over 56,000 deaths so far. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the maximum cases, while globally, there are more than 2.3 crore confirmed cases with around 8 lakh deaths, as per Johns Hopkins University.

But now the key focus is on the rising recovery rate which is around 75 percent against 71.5 percent last week and that is most soothing part though the final vaccine is yet to come. Globally 4-6 vaccines are in Phase 3 where the testing is done on thousands of patients, while in India, Serum Institute has started the Phase 2 & 3 clinical trials for its vaccine. Another key thing to note is that the daily tests count increased over 10 lakh now, though we are reporting average daily infections of over 60,000 from the passing week.

FII Flow

The rising FII inflow has also been a supporting factor for the market and will be key to watch out for. The month of August so far reported (Rs 33,386.92 crore) highest ever monthly FII inflow since March 2017 (Rs 33,781.93 crore), whereas DIIs remained net sellers to the tune of over Rs 8,600 crore so far in August in addition to Rs 10,000 crore outflow in previous month.

"FIIs' interest in India continues despite the premium market valuation. This is aided by hopes emanating from the upcoming festival season, further re-opening of the economy and the government's plans for a second COVID fiscal stimulus," said Vinod Nair of Geojit.

In the passing week, FIIs net bought Rs 2,068.18 crore worth of shares, whereas DIIs net sold Rs 2,117 crore shares.

GST Council Meeting

The meeting of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be held on August 27, which was delayed due to COVID-19 situation. Senior government official said the council will discuss the single-point agenda of compensation to states.

The council will try to reach a consensus on the issue of market borrowing to solve the compensation problem instead of going for raising tax or cess rates.

Midcap and Smallcap in Focus

The performance of Midcap and Smallcaps will also be closely watched in the coming week as both indices outperformed benchmark indices from its March lows as well as year-to-date basis after underperformance seen in 2018 and 2019 Some of FIIs money flowing into these stocks, while June quarter earnings performance, improvement in economic data points amid unlock process and progress in vaccine also supported the rally.

The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 54.5 percent and 68 percent from March lows, and fell 0.7 percent and 3 percent year-to-date respectively against 49.5 percent rally and 6.55 percent fall in Nifty50 in same period.

Technical View

The Nifty50 gained half a percent on Friday but formed bearish candle on daily charts, while it reported a 1.7 percent gains during the week gone by amid volatility and formed small bullish candle which resembles a Spinning Top kind of pattern on weekly charts.

Experts remain positive on the market in short term, but given the rising volatility for past few weeks, they feel the upside seems to be limited from hereon.

"Nifty continued to make a higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily chart, which indicates that the recent low of 11,111 will act as crucial support whereas the immediate resistance of a previous swing is placed at 11,460 levels," Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi told Moneycontrol.

"The Nifty index is hovering near its 78.6 percent retracement of the entire fall which is placed at 11,400 levels and a decisive move above the same will take Nifty towards 11,500 levels," he said.

F&O Expiry Week

The August derivative contracts will get expired on coming Thursday and trading positions will roll over to next series, hence there could be some volatility next week. Options data indicated that the Nifty could be in the range of 11,200-11,600 levels in coming days.

Huge amount of Put writing was seen at 11,200 and 11,300 strikes where the second highest open interest was placed at 11,200 strike, which is likely to act as immediate support in the coming week followed by 11,000 strike.

A fresh call writing was seen at 11,500 strike which also holds the maximum open interest followed by 11,600 strike. "If Nifty breaks above 11,500 then we can expect some short-covering move towards 11,600 levels, Nilesh Jain said.

The falling volatility continued to give comfort to bulls. The volatility index IndiaVIX fell by 9 percent to end below 20 levels making a lower top and lower bottom formation, which is a positive sign for the markets, experts feel. The only cause of concern would be if India VIX moves above 25-30 range.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate events taking place in the coming week:

Among other data points, deposit and bank loan growth for week ended August 14, and foreign exchange reserves for week ended August 21 will be released on August 28.

Rights Issue

The Rs 250-crore rights issue of Minda Industries, the auto components manufacturer, will open on August 25 till September 8 and the trading in Rights Entitlement will also take place simultaneously.

Satin Creditcare Network's Rs 120 crore rights issue, which opened on August 12, will close on August 26. Investors will have to pay Rs 15 (out of issue price of Rs 60) per share on application.

Global Cues

Here are key global data points to watch out for next week:

Apart from above mentioned data points, the 44th Annual Economic Policy Symposium will also be held online on Thursday and Friday, in Kansas City. The year's theme is "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy," said the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.