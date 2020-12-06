Dalal Street Week Ahead: Here Are 10 Key Factors That Will Keep The Traders Busy

The market started off December month on a strong note with the benchmark indices creating a history in the truncated week ended December 4. Indices gained more than 2 percent with the participation from all sectors barring Financial Services, continuing uptrend for fifth consecutive week.

The unchanged repo rate and maintaining an accommodative stance with dovish commentary and revising economic growth forecast upwards by the RBI, better-than-expected GDP data, vaccine progress, and FII inflow boosted sentiment during the week.

The BSE Sensex surpassed 45,000 mark for the first time, rising 929.83 points to 45,079.55, while the Nifty50 hit a fresh record high of 13,280.05, before ending 289.60 points higher at 13,258.55.

The market mood may remain positive but there could be some consolidation or volatility in the coming week given the benchmark indices moved to uncharted territory, while the catch up trade may continue in broader markets along with sector rotation and all eyes will be on global cues given the absence of domestic cues, experts feel.

"With all the major events behind us, we feel global cues would dictate the market trend ahead. Besides, news related to COVID vaccines will also be in focus. Mostly rate-sensitive ended on strong footing and we may see follow-up buying next week," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

Having said that, "traders should not get carried away with the prevailing buoyancy and stick to quality names as we can’t ignore the possibility of an intermediate corrective phase," he said.

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst at Samco Securities feels a sectoral rotation theme will be witnessed in the markets in the coming weeks wherein beaten down sectors pick up momentum and witness traction.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

Vaccine Developments

The progress on vaccine front really boosted market sentiment and would be a key thing to watch out for in coming weeks. Key vaccine candidates from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna reported positive results in their trials, which raised hopes for recovery in global health as well as economy.

Furthermore, United Kingdom became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, while American firm Moderna signed a deal of 100 million doses of coronavirus with the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 said the country could get first vaccine doses in coming few weeks and three vaccines from India are also at different stages of trial. "The vaccination drive would begin as soon as we get a go-ahead from scientists."

In previous week, PM Modi had visited facilities of Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila to review development and manufacturing of vaccine candidates.

Coronavirus

The declining trend in coronavirus infections also supported the market. India continued to see less than 50,000 infections daily for 27 consecutive days, while the recovery rate jumped to 94.20 percent this week against around 93.70 in previous week.

The recovered cases of around 91 lakh were 22 times higher than actual cases now, while the fatality rate was at around 1.45 percent, which is far better than western countries. More than 14 crore tests have been done so far in the country.

But the situation in United States is very bad with the daily count crossing 2 lakh mark, taking the total infections to 1.44 crore with 2.79 lakh deaths (as per Johns Hopkins University), while the Europe has also been facing the same situation. Globally there are 6.58 crore people infected by the virus with 15.2 lakh deaths.

Economic Data Points

The industrial output data for the October month and foreign exchange reserves for week ended December 4 will be released on coming Friday.

India's industrial output registered growth in September after contraction seen in previous six months, growing 0.2 percent against revised contraction of -7.36 percent in August, but manufacturing segment continued to contract (-0.6 percent) in September, but better than August (-7.8 percent). Experts expect further improvement in these data points in October.

US Stimulus Talks

The rising hopes for new fiscal relief bill lifted sentiment at Wall Street as benchmark indices hit fresh record highs on Friday. The discussion over second stimulus has started off in the passing week (for the first time after US elections in November), especially after fears of weakening job market and increasing economic restrictions due to fast-rising coronavirus cases in the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell had a positive discussion on Thursday, raising hopes for coronavirus package, as Congress wants to strike a coronavirus package deal as early as possible. Lawmakers need to pass the spending bill before the deadline of December 11 to avoid a government shutdown.

Reuters report indicated that, a bipartisan $908 billion coronavirus aid plan has gained momentum in the US Congress on Thursday, a far cry from Democrats original call for over $2 trillion, fanning hopes of a deal before year-end.

FII Flow

Foreign investors continued to chase Indian equities as the poured in more than Rs 10,000 crore of funds in the first week of December, in addition to Rs 70,800 crore of inflow in previous month (the highest ever monthly inflow), which all provided strong support to the equity market.

"We may continue to see healthy FIIs inflow till January 2021. However, we may see fresh short positions by FIIs beginning from February 2021," Amit Jain of Ashika Group told Moneycontrol.

The market seems to be less worried due to outflow by DIIs which continued booking profits. They net sold over Rs 6,000 crore of equities in December on top of over Rs 48,000 crore of record monthly outflow in previous month.

Crude Oil

Oil prices need to be closely watched in coming weeks as Brent crude futures jumped near $50 a barrel levels on Friday amid hopes for US stimulus package, and coronavirus vaccine which can speed up the economic recovery and lower COVID-19 deaths.

Brent, the international benchmark for oil prices, rose 1.1 percent to close at $49.25 a barrel on Friday after hitting an intraday high of $49.92 a barrel, the highest level since March 6 this year.

Technical View

The Nifty50 gained a percent on Friday and climbed 2.2 percent during the week, forming bullish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts.

The index decisively surpassed the highest point (13,145) of Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern formed on November 25 and closed at 13,250 levels. The bearish pattern failure is a stronger indication than the pattern itself and it is indicating the strength of bulls in an ongoing rally, experts feel.

"The positive "reverse divergence" on the daily chart also suggests that the steam in the rally is still left. Hence, the bullish bias is expected to continue in the coming trading sessions and the bulls could take the rally towards the 13,520 level," said Manish Srivastava of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers who advise buy on dips could continue to be a prudent strategy until the level of 12,800 holds.

For the forthcoming trading week, the 13,100 level is likely to provide a cushion to the prices on any dip, he feels.

F&O Cues

The option data indicated that the Nifty could see a range of 13,100-13,400 levels in coming sessions, while the declining volatility could provide good support to bulls, experts feel.

On option front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 13,000 strike while maximum Call open interest was at 13,000 followed by 13,500 strike. Marginal Call writing was seen at 13,300 then 13,600 strike while Put writing was seen at 13,200 then 13,000 strike.

"Immediate option positions are visible at the 13000 Put strike, which is the highest Put base for the weekly as well as monthly settlement. Hence, positive bias should be maintained in the index above these levels. On the higher side, 13,500 strike holds the prominent Call base, which should be the target for the index," ICICI Direct said.

India VIX was down by 9 percent from 19.81 to 18.02 levels during the week. "Lower levels of volatility is the new normal and suggests that bulls are holding the grip and any decline could be bought in the market," said Chandan Taparia of Motiall Oswal.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Global Cues

Here are key global data points to watch out for next week:-