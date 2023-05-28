Dalal Street Week Ahead: Corporate earnings, GDP, US debt deal and other factors that will rule the Street

The March quarter numbers have so far remained mixed.

After a two-week consolidation phase, the benchmark indices ended the week in the green last Friday. After a firm start, the indices traded within a range throughout the week, tracking mixed global cues. But a strong rebound in the final session changed the tone of the market.

The Nifty managed to surpass the hurdle at 18,400 and settled around the week’s high of 18,499.35, while the Sensex ended the week at 62,501.69. All sectors contributed to the recovery with metal, pharma and IT leading from the front.

Earnings announcements will continue to take centre stage next week, especially in the small and midcap segment with over 1,700 companies declaring their quarterly numbers. Auto sales data, GDP growth rate and PMI will be guiding the market movement from the macro perspective.

The performance of the US markets after the White House reached a debt ceiling deal with Republicans to avert an imminent default will also be a major guiding factor for most markets across the world.

“The Nifty looks set for a new high after the consolidation breakout, thanks to improved participation from across sectors,” said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking. “Though we are seeing broad-based buying, the focus should remain on identifying the leaders from the respective sectors instead of adding laggards in the hope of recovery.”

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

1) Corporate earnings

As we enter the final week of earnings season, over 1,700 companies are set to announce their quarterly numbers by June 4. Most of these companies are from the small-cap segment but a few big names such as Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports and IRCTC are also in the queue.

The March quarter numbers have so far remained mixed. Most tech giants have disappointed the Street, and so did export-focussed sectors amid a slowdown in demand from the West. There have been some surprises though, especially from the banking space.

2) Auto sales data

Traders will keep an eye on the auto sales numbers for May that companies will start announcing from June 1. For the last couple of months, the Indian auto industry sales have witnessed soft volume growth in the domestic market, whereas the export market has remained weak.

Thus, traders will take note of any greenshoots from the sales data for May.

3) GDP data

India will next week announce its gross domestic products (GDP) growth data for the quarter and the year ended March. Some analysts forecast that India's FY23 GDP growth will surpass the earlier projected rate of 7 percent, improving the overall outlook for the Indian economy.

If it happens, the market may react positively.

4) US debt ceiling

US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have reached a tentative deal to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, ending a months-long stalemate.

The deal would help US avert an economically destabilising default, so long as they succeed in passing it through the narrowly divided Congress before the Treasury Department runs short of money to cover all its obligations, which it warned Friday will occur if the debt ceiling is not raised by June 5.

If the deal fails to make its way, it will be a big negative for the market.

5) PMI data, Infrastructure output

Market participants will also keep track of manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data that will throw light on the demand situation at factory levels in May. The PMSI is expected to come on the positive side but will likely be lower than previous month.

On May 31, India will release infrastructure output data for April, while foreign exchange reserves for week ended May 26, and bank loan and deposit growth for fortnight ended May 19 will be released on June 2.

6) FII flow

Foreign investors have been bullish on the Indian market this month, lifting the sentiment on Dalal Street. They have so far bought equities worth Rs 37,317 crore during May. Foreign investors have been net buyers of equities in the last three months.

7) Technical View

Considering the consolidation breakout with significant rally on last Friday, the Nifty50 seems to be inching towards its next target of around 18,700 levels and clearing the same the door may open for record high of 18,887 (December 1), with crucial support at 18,400-18,200 levels, experts said.

On the daily chart, Subash Gangandharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities, observed that the Nifty has taken out the previous swing high of 18459, indicating the bulls remain in control.

“We expect the uptrend to continue in the coming sessions. Immediate upside targets for Nifty are now at 18,696. Short term corrections are not ruled out. Crucial supports to watch for weakness are at 18,333,” he said.

Gangandharan added that with the bulls making a comeback, the short term trend of Nifty remains upwards and further upsides are likely once the immediate resistance of 18509 is taken out. Immediate target is 18,696.

8) F&O Cues, India VIX

The weekly Option data also indicated that 18,700-19,000 is expected to be crucial hurdles for the Nifty on higher side, with critical support area of 18,400-18,200.

We have seen the maximum Call open interest at 19,000 strike, followed by 18,700 and 18,500 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at 18,700, 18,800 & 19,000 strikes.

On the Put side, 18,300 strike has the maximum open interest, followed by 18,400 and 18,200 strikes, with writing at 18,400 strike, 18,300 and 18,500 strikes.

The falling volatility for second consecutive session also supported bulls . India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in next thirty days for the Nifty, fell 9.2 percent in last two days to 11.90 levels from 13.11 levels. During the week, it was down 3.3 percent.

9) Global Economic Data Points

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for next week:

10) Corporate Action

ITC, Vedanta, State Bank of India, Shree Cement, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Anand Rathi Wealth, Rallis India, DB Corp, Trident, Havells India, JSW Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive, and Page Industries will turn ex-dividend next week.

Here are key corporate actions taking place in coming week: