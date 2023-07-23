Dalal Street Week Ahead | Corporate earnings, Fed meeting, bank stocks and all that's ahead for D-St next week

The market may see some consolidation ahead of the FOMC meeting outcome and will take cues from the ongoing earnings season.

The market sustained its rally for the fourth straight week ended July 21, despite a 1 percent decline on Friday triggered by disappointing full-year guidance by Infosys and HUL quarterly earnings. The unlocking of value by heavyweight Reliance Industries, steady inflow from foreign investors, positive domestic macroeconomic data and buying in banks with the hope of good Q1 results kept the sentiment upbeat through the week.

The benchmark indices ended at record closing highs on a weekly basis, though the Nifty failed to hit 20,000 mark. The BSE Sensex rallied over 600 points to 66,684, and the Nifty50 surged 180 points to 19,745, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.7 percent and Smallcap 100 index was up 1.8 percent.

Banking and financial services, energy, infra, oil and gas, and pharma stocks supported the market, whereas the selling in technology stocks limited the gains.

On Monday, the market will first react to the quarterly earnings by Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank announced during Friday and Saturday. For the overall week, the market may see some consolidation ahead of the FOMC meeting outcome and will take cues from the ongoing earnings season, but the trend remains positive with support from banks and amid strong FII flow, experts said. Also, the monthly F&O expiry next week may keep the markets volatile.

"All eyes will be on the US Fed and ECB policy meeting next week. Investors will also take cues from various macro data waiting to be released next week," Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

With the results season picking up pace, he expects a lot of stock-specific action that would give a direction to domestic equities in the coming week.

Let's check out the 10 major factors that would determine the market dynamics in the week beginning July 24:

Corporate Earnings

The biggest factor on the domestic front will continue to be the quarterly earnings of corporates as the flow of announcements will increase. Around 380 companies will release their quarterly numbers in the coming week, including big names like Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Asset Management Company, Cipla, Shree Cement, Tata Consumer Products, Tech Mahindra, ACC, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, and NTPC.

Indian Oil Corporation, Canara Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, SBI Life Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, TVS Motor, Cyient, Jubilant FoodWorks, KPIT Technologies, Colgate Palmolive, Punjab National Bank, Bharat Electronics, Indian Bank, Indus Towers, Macrotech Developers, Bank of India, Exide Industries, M&M Financial Services, Marico, and SBI Card are also in queue next week.

Fed Interest Rate Decision

The interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve on July 26 will be a major market mover. Most global experts hope that the US central bank will raise the Fed funds rate by 25 bps in July policy meeting and then take a longer pause. Even most Fed officials are in favour of a rate hike as the inflation stayed above the 2 percent target and the labour market remained tight.

In the latest print, the US inflation fell to 3 percent in June from 4 percent a month back. It was below 4 percent for first time in two years, though aided by high base effects. Core inflation, which has been quite sticky, also declined meaningfully to 4.8 percent.

"While the fight against inflation might not be over, for example, the core at 4.8 percent is still higher than long-term average of 3.7 percent, the larger part of the battle is done. Disinflationary impulses are getting entrenched. So, the Fed might take one more hike and then go on a pause," Sandip Bansal, Associate Director at ASK Investment Managers said.

Apart from this, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will also announce their interest rate decisions on July 27 and July 28, while the first advance estimates for the US GDP growth for the April-June quarter of 2023 on July 27 will also be watched keenly by global investors.

Global Economic Data Points

Here are key global factors to watch out for in coming week:

FII Flow

The equity markets continued to get major support by substantial buying activity from FIIs, who have injected over Rs 3,100 crore in the cash segment in the week gone by, though there was a bit of profit booking on Friday post Infosys and HUL earnings.

On a monthly basis, buying reached Rs 17,700 crore in July so far, continuing for the fifth consecutive month. Hence, if the buying sustains despite intermittent profit-takings, then this can be a major support for the market going ahead, experts said.

On the contrary, domestic institutional investors continued to book profit, selling nearly Rs 800 crore worth shares during the week.

"FPI flows into India continue unabated in July, too. India is the largest recipient of FPI flows YTD among emerging markets. The concern, however, is the rising valuations. At high valuations, some negative triggers can lead to sharp correction. This happened on Friday when the Sensex tanked by 887 points on negative news from Infosys and HUL," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Oil Price

We have seen a rally in oil prices for the last fourth weeks in a row. The Street will closely watch the price movement as India is the net oil importer. International benchmark Brent crude oil futures jumped to $81 a barrel on Friday, rising 1.5 percent over the previous Friday, supported by a decline in Russia’s seaborne crude flows to a six-month low, fall in stockpiles at the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, by the most since October 2021 coupled with Saudi’s production cut.

China's stimulus measures to boost economy and rising oil imports supported investors' sentiment, but the recovery may get impacted by the softening macro environment in Europe and the US, experts feel.

"The June crude oil imports surged 45 percent yoy in China, reassuring faith among investors of gradual recovery into the largest energy importing country. on the other hand, Saudi would extend a voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into August, while Russia would cut exports by 500,000 bpd in August.," said Mohammed Imran, research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas who remained bullish on crude oil in the short to medium term.

Domestic Economic Data Points

All the domestic economic data points - foreign exchange reserves for week ended July 21, infrastructure output for June, and bank loan & deposit growth for fortnight ended July 14 - will be release on July 28.

On the foreign exchange front, we have crossed $600 billion again after several months. Forex reserves came in at $609.02 billion in the week ended July 14, rising by $12.74 billion compared to previous week due to sharp increase in foreign currency assets, the major component of the reserves.

IPO

We will have five public issues worth Rs 857 crore hitting Dalal Street along with three listings next week. In the mainboard segment, Noida-based hospital chain Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services will open its Rs 687 crore public issue on July 26 with a price band of Rs 285-300 per share. The offer will close on July 28.

The much-awaited debut of high-end computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies India will take place on the bourses on July 27. Its shares were available with a 75 percent premium over the expected final issue price of Rs 500 per share, in the grey market, analysts said on anonymity.

The SME segment will also have full of action. Chennai-based jewellery products maker Khazanchi Jewellers will be the first IPO opening for subscription on July 24, with an issue price of Rs 140 per share. The Rs 97-crore offer will close on July 28.

The Rs 20.57-crore initial public offering of Yasons Chemex Care, the dyes manufacturer, will also open on July 24. The last day for the offer will be on July 26.

Shri Techtex' Rs 45-crore IPO will open for subscription during July 26-28, with a price band of Rs 54-61 per share, while direct marketing solution provider Innovatus Entertainment Networks will launch its public issue on July 25 with a target to raise Rs 7.74 crore. The offer will close on July 27 and the issue price is Rs 50 per share.

Service Care will debut on the NSE SME on July 26 and Asarfi Hospital on the BSE SME on July 27.

Technical View

The Nifty50 snapped six-day run on last Friday and formed bearish candlestick pattern with long upper shadow on the daily charts, closing below 5-day EMA (exponential moving average - 19,769). However, on the weekly scale, the index has formed bullish candlestick pattern with long upper shadow, indicating profit booking at higher levels, but continued higher highs formation for 17th straight session with holding 5-week EMA (19,359) as well as 10-day EMA (19,422) since April, which can be considering as a crucial support area in case of severe correction from here on.

"Nifty formed a bull candle with long upper shadow on the weekly timeframe chart, which signal presence of stiff resistance at 20,000 mark. The immediate support of 10-day EMA is at 19,650 levels and important 20-day EMA support is at 19,422 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Hence, he feels there is a possibility of an upside bounce in the market on further weakness from here. On the way up, the area of 19,850-19,900 levels could act as a stiff resistance, he said.

F&O Cues & India VIX

As per Options data, 19,600-19,500 can be near term crucial support area for the Nifty, while 19,800-20,000 is expected to remain as critical resistance.

The weekly Options data indicated that the maximum Call open interest was seen at 19,900 strike, followed by 19,800 and 20,000 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at similar strikes in similar sequence. On the other side, we have the maximum Put open interest at 19,000 strike, followed by 19,800 strike and 19,500 strike, with Put writing at 19,600 strike, then 19,100 and 19,500 strikes.

"19,500 still remains a strong support for Nifty and the Index is likely to take support over here," Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said.

Bank Nifty saw a good bit of Put writing at the 46,000 level. Hence this level was defended the whole day on Friday. "The writing in the 46,000 Put happened for the August series as well signalling that all is not lost and this is just a knee jerk reaction. As long as the 44,600 level holds, we expect the Nifty to bounce back next week," Rahul said.

We have seen a bit of increase in volatility, but still remained in a range since June with 12.5 levels on the higher side and 9.6 on the lower side. India VIX, the fear index rose by 7.5 percent to 11.48 levels during the week.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place next week:

