Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key things that will move the market

Dalal Street

Domestic benchmark equity indices rose nearly 2 percent during the week ended November 4, aided by in-line corporate earnings and rising confidence in India’s economic growth in 2023.

The Nifty 50 index climbed 1.9 percent during the week while the BSE-Sensex rose 1.6 percent. In the broader market, investors also saw handsome gains led by midcap stocks.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose over 2 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 0.8 percent.

Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange, the Nifty Metal soared 7 percent aided by rumours of China likely easing its ‘Zero COVID’ policy that may allow the country’s economy to come out of the rut triggered by the pandemic.

At the other end, Nifty Pharma index was the worst hit as it fell more than 5 percent after investors reacted adversely to earnings from index heavyweight Cipla.

That said, here are the 10 key things that may affect the direction of the market next week.

1. US Jobs data

The non-farm payrolls data has become the most-watched economic data point in the global markets only after the US inflation number. The data has, amongst others, set the tone for the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike path in the current monetary tightening cycle. The October non-farm payrolls data showed that the US economy added 261,000 jobs during the month, which was higher than what Wall Street expected. Next week, investors will react the higher-than-expected number in terms of setting their expectations for future rate hikes.

2. Foreign inflows

Emerging markets, particularly India, have been beneficiaries of rising inflows in global emerging market funds over the past few weeks. Last week, Indian equities saw net inflows of more than $2 billion from foreign portfolio investors despite the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish commentary for future interest rate hikes.

3. Corporate Earnings

The September quarter earnings will enter its last leg next week with more than 85 major companies and many microcap companies announcing their second quarter earnings. The major earnings that investors will await will come from Coal India, Tata Motors, Life Insurance Corporation of India and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Besides the blue chips companies like One 97 Communications, Zomato, Jubilant Foodworks and Star Health Insurance will also report their second quarter earnings next week.

4. Futures positioning

Retail investors have become less optimistic on the market the past week as indicated by their positioning in the index futures. Retail investors have seen their net long position fall to 64,000 contracts last week from over 100,000 contracts in the week prior. At the same, foreign investors have become bullish on index futures despite their high level of buying in the cash market. Usually, foreign investors turn bearish on index futures as a means to hedge their buying position in the cash market.

5. China policy murmurs

Chinese stocks surged last week over unending rumours in financial markets that the country may soon ease its ‘zero COVID’ policy under which currently more than 28 cities are under lockdown. However, statements from National Health Commission at a press conference on November 5 dashed any hopes of China easing its health policy. Brokerage firm Goldman Sachs noted that the statement now indicates that China will likely reopen its economy in June quarter of 2023 at the latest.

6. Economic data

Among major economic data points that markets will track this week include China’s October retail inflation data and US weekly initial jobless claims data. Further, investors will keep an eye on European Union’s October retail sales data to gauge demand momentum in the economy amid rising product prices.

7. Technical View

Nifty 50 formed a bullish candlestick on the daily as well as weekly charts as the closing was higher than the opening levels, indicating that the momentum is still with the bulls. If the index sustains 17,900-18,000 then the high of 2022 (18,350) can be reclaimed in the coming sessions, experts said.

"A bullish candle on weekly charts and uptrend continuation formation on daily charts is indicating the continuation of an uptrend in the near future," Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities said.

8. Banks may be leaders

Shares of banks stocks may lead the domestic markets next week following robust loan growth in the sector in the past fortnight indicating that credit demand in the economy is strong. Loans grew nearly 18 percent on a year-on-year basis in the past fortnight, the fastest pace of growth in more than 10 years. Investors will also react to blockbuster earnings from State Bank of India in the September quarter. SBI reported net profit of Rs 13,264 crore, which was above CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 9,803 crore.

9. IPO Mart

The primary market’s busy schedule will continue next week as well as four companies hit the market to raise funds from investors through an initial public offer. Archean Chemical Industries, Five Star Business Finance, Kaynes Technology India, and Inox Green Energy Services will look to raise Rs 5,000 crore from the market.

10. F&O Cues

On the options front, the maximum Call open interest was seen at 18,500 strike followed by 19,000 strike, with Call writing at 18,400 strike then 18,500 strike.

The maximum Put open interest was seen at 17,000 strike followed by 17,500 strike with Put writing at 18,000 strike then 17,800 strike.

The data indicates that for the coming sessions, the broader trading range for the Nifty will be 17,600-18,600.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)