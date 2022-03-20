Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors to watch out for

The market had another strong week that ended March 17 as benchmark indices jumped four percent amid falling oil prices and hopes of the Ukraine-Russia war ending through ongoing peace talks. No negative surprise from the US Federal Reserve which announced an expected 25 basis point rate hike and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turning net buyers also lifted sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rallied 2,314 points to 57,864 and the Nifty50 jumped 657 points to 17,287 during the week, taking total recovery of gains to 10 percent from recent lows. The rally was driven by all sectors barring metal that fell half a percent.

But the broader markets underperformed benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained two percent each.

Given the significant recovery in the last eight trading sessions, the market could see some volatility and rangebound trade but any escalation in Ukraine war and spike in COVID in China could spoil the bulls' party, experts feel.

"The recent rebound has certainly eased some pressure but sustainability would largely depend upon global cues. Any news of escalation in the Russia-Ukraine tussle and deterioration of the COVID situation in China could again dent the sentiment," says Ajit Mishra, VP of research at Religare Broking.

Amid all, he suggests maintaining a positive yet cautious approach while keeping focus on overnight risk management.

In the absence of a positive trigger, market movements are expected to remain rangebound, and investors should continue to invest in selective, fundamentally resilient stocks, says Yesha Shah, head of equity research at Samco Securities.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

Ukraine-Russia War

Going ahead the cause for volatility in equity markets would be the war between Ukraine and Russia that has entered into the fourth week now despite sanctions imposed on Russia by western world. The officials of Russia and Ukraine have been doing rounds for peace talks, but there is no resolution yet, while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Russia to come to the table for meaningful peace and security talks.

Moscow failed to achieve the objectives it has planned before the beginning of military operation to invade Ukraine due to strong resistance from Ukrainians and military forces. As a result, the Russian forces have started majorly using artillery bombardments in key cities in Ukraine including Kyiv, increasing significant causalities, making people homeless, and destroying infrastructure. On the other hand, Ukraine will soon receive US weapons including Javelin and Stinger missiles.

The fear created by war completely dampened sentiment and forced millions of Ukrainians to flee to countries including Poland, Romania, Hungary, Solvakia and Moldova. (CNBC and Reuters)

Oil Prices

Oil prices continued to correct for the second week after hitting a 14-year high of around $139 a barrel but the price movement seems to be indicating that they have found a floor above $100 a barrel which is still a sign of expected volatility in the equity market and a risk for oil importing countries like India as they have to shell out more money to buy oil from producing countries.

The concerns of expected tight supply given no replacement to Russian oil kept prices above $100 a barrel as Russia is the third largest oil exporter. International benchmark Brent crude futures ended the week at $107.9 a barrel, correcting four percent from previous week's closing levels.

Industrial metals also corrected sharply after Russia and Ukraine stepped up efforts to end the war, and as virus cases grew in China.

Experts expect the commodities to remain volatile in coming days given supply concerns, rising COVID cases in China, and economic numbers and central banks' stance.

COVID situation in China

China, the world's second largest economy, suddenly came into focus especially after fast rising COVID cases resulted in lockdowns in several cities which fuelled fear that economic activity may be impacted. Chinese tech stocks including Alibaba and JD.com fell quite sharply amid worries of delisting on US exchanges if accounting standards are not met, but bounced back very sharply on promises from authorities that more measures may be taken to support the economy.

Concerns about China may prevail unless there is improvement in virus situation or concrete efforts are made to boost growth, says Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

FII Flow

The change in FII mood is also one of key reasons for recovery in equity markets. FIIs were net buyers for the second session on March 17 after consistent selling in the past one month.

They net bought Rs 2,800 crore worth of shares on March 17 against Rs 312 crore in previous session, which instilled confidence among market participants, though FIIs remained net sellers to the tune of Rs 41,617 crore in March so far, in addition to significant selling in previous five months.

American investment advisor The Vanguard Group, Inc-owned Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund acquired stake in total 19 companies on Thursday by pouring in Rs 2,277.2 crore, though Singapore-based Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold stake in 8 companies for net Rs 590.4 crore.

If FIIs continue buying in coming sessions, there could be a fair chance for market to move towards record high again, experts feel.

Technical View

The Nifty50 has formed a sizeable bullish candle on daily charts, and robust bullish candle for the second week as it gained nearly 2 percent on Thursday and 4 percent for the week to close way above its 200-day moving average (around 16,990), indicating positive bias at Dalal Street and the market seems to have formed a bottom at 15,671 for the time being.

The index has decisively surpassed its significant overhead resistance of 16,800-17,000 levels, indicating the market is likely to have further positive momentum ahead. Hence, experts feel there could be another round of buying support in the coming week.

"Previously, the area of 16,800-17,000 level has acted as a strong support for the market in the past and the recent downside breakout of it has resulted in a 1,000 point decline in a short span of time. Hence, present decisive upside breakout of this area could indicate continuation of sharp upside momentum for the near term," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He further says the potential upside targets to be watched are around 17,800-18,000 levels in the next few weeks: "Immediate support is placed at 17,050 levels."

F&O Cues

The option data indicated the Nifty50 could consolidate above crucial 17,000 mark, while the trading range could be around 16,800 to 17,700 levels for coming sessions. Experts feel the data also indicated that 17,500 could be a near term hurdle for the Nifty50 followed by crucial resistance at 17,800.

On the weekly expiry, maximum Call open interest was seen at 17,300 strike followed by 17,500, 17,400 and 17,600 strikes. Call writing at 17,300 strike then 17,600 and 17,400 strikes, while maximum Call unwinding was witnessed at 17,000 strike, then 18,000 & 16,900 strikes.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 17,200 strike followed by 16,500, 17,000 and 16,700 strikes. Put writing was witnessed at 17,200 strike then 17,100, and 17,300 strikes, while there was Put unwinding at 16,300 strike then 16,400 and 16,900 strikes.

"Due to a sharp upmove, Call bases have got distorted significantly in the last couple of sessions. However, considering the highest Put base of 17,000 strike where continued addition is visible, we believe the Nifty should find support around these levels and one can utilise any decline towards 17,000 to create fresh longs," says ICICI Direct.

On the higher side, "while immediate resistance may be experienced around 17,500, the major hurdle for the Nifty remains near 17,800," the brokerage says.

The short covering expectations in the banking and cement space have panned out. With significant short open interest still placed in these stocks, any declines seem to be limited and should provide support to the markets in case of any intermediate dip, says the brokerage.

India VIX

The volatility has seen a considerable fall in the last few days, helping the market to get more stability. Experts feel if the volatility drops below the 20 mark then the bulls can enjoy the party even more in coming sessions.

India VIX, the so called fear index, closed the week at 22.61 levels, down nearly 11 percent from previous week and 33 percent from recent high of 34 levels on February 24.

Economic Data

Deposit and bank loan growth for the fortnight ended March 11 and foreign exchange reserves for the week ended March 18 will be released on coming Friday.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Global Data Points

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for in next week:

