Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Market erased early gains and ended marginally lower for the week which ended on July 9. Unsupportive global cues, muted rainfall, and worries over the third coronavirus wave weighed on investor sentiment.

BSE Sensex fell 98.48 points to 52,386.19, while the Nifty50 declined 32.40 points during the week to close at 15,689.80. Metals, realty, telecom, select banks and capital goods stocks witnessed buying interest, whereas auto, IT, oil & gas, and select pharma stocks saw selling pressure.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining 1.37 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Experts expect the consolidation to continue in the coming week too, with the market keeping a watch on the new variant of Covid-19 and macroeconomic data along with monsoon progress. Stock specific action could continue with the beginning of the June quarter earnings season, they say.

"Indications are in the favour of further consolidation ahead. And, with the beginning of the earnings season, we expect volatility to inch higher on the stock-specific front as well," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking.

"Amid all, it is prudent to remain extra cautious in the selection of sectors and stocks for short term trades and limit naked leveraged positions. Investors, on the other hand, shouldn't worry about the intermediate corrective phase and focus on the earnings season for cues," he added.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy in the coming week:

1) Earnings

About 75 companies will announce their June quarter numbers in the coming week. These include Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, HDFC Asset Management Company and Larsen & Toubro Infotech.

L&T Technology Services, Dodla Dairy, L&T Finance Holdings, HFCL, HMT, Steel Strips Wheels, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Deccan Health Care, Tata Metaliks, 5paisa Capital, Craftsman Automation, Essar Securities, Hatsun Agro Product, Dr Lalchandani Labs, Mishtann Foods, Tasty Dairy Specialities, Tinplate Company of India, Vikas EcoTech, Angel Broking, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, Mangalam Timber Products, Onward Technologies, Rollatainers, Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel Long Products, Den Networks, GNA Axles, and Surana Solar will also declare results next week.

2) Economic Data Points

The market will also take cues from the macroeconomic data in the coming week. The industrial production and manufacturing production data for May, along with CPI inflation for June will be released on Monday, while WPI inflation will be announced on Wednesday.

Industrial output grew 134.4 percent in April 2021 due to a low base in the year-ago month when there was complete lockdown across the nation to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The production had contracted by 57.3 percent in April 2020.

The CPI inflation in May 2021 increased to 6.3 percent, from 4.23 percent in April.

Balance of trade for the month of June will be released on Thursday, while deposit & bank loan growth for the week ended July 2, and foreign exchange reserves for the week ended July 9 will be released on Friday.

3) Zomato IPO

The primary market will remain be buzzing in the coming week as Zomato launches its highly-awaited IPO on July 14. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 72-76 per equity share.

The food delivery giant is planning to raise Rs 9,375 crore through IPO comprising a fresh issue of Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by Info Edge.

Besides, the share allotment for GR Infraprojects and Clean Science & Technology IPOs will take place in the coming week, and their shares will get credited by next Friday.

4) Coronavirus and Vaccination

India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the cases of Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), are increasing in the country. So far, the country has recorded over 3.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,08,040 deaths. A total of 2,99,75,064 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,54,118 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 1.48 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.20 percent.

Globally, more than 18.63 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 40.24 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 37.21 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

5) FII Flow

The foreign institutional investors' flow is important to watch out for in the coming weeks as the consistent selling in the last few weeks or since the beginning of July series has been keeping a cap on the market run, though domestic institutional investors continued supporting the market.

FIIs net sold more than Rs 2,000 crore worth of shares in the week gone by, taking the total outflow to Rs 4,256.45 crore in the month of July so far. However, DIIs net bought Rs 1,903.45 crore of shares in July.

6) Rupee

The US dollar index, which measures the dollar value against the basket of the world's six major currencies, jumped to 92.64 on Wednesday after FOMC minutes, but later fell to settle around 92.1 on Friday. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, continued to trade around $75-76 a barrel in July, increasing by $10 a barrel since mid-May.

The Indian rupee settled around 74.48 against the US dollar, compared to 74.51 last Friday. "Going forward, the 74.90 mark would act as a floor area for the domestic currency and can lead to some strength coming back to the local unit," said Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President - Commodity and Currency Research at Religare Broking.

"However, the broad trend remains slightly negative as there are still concerns about a patchy global economic recovery amid the fast spreading delta variant of the Covid-19 virus," she added.

For next week, the forex market focus will be on Zomato IPO which could attract FII flow, and US CPI data along with fears over the global spread of delta variant.

7) Technical View

Nifty50 formed Doji pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near its opening levels on Friday, while there was bearish candle formation on the weekly scale as the closing was lower than opening levels.

The index declined 38.10 points on Friday and fell 0.2 percent during the week. Overall, the market has been rangebound for the last few weeks, hovering in the range of 15,635-15,900 on Nifty50. Experts feel the market is expected to get a directional move if it breaks on either side of the range.

"A small body of negative candle was formed on the weekly chart, besides the similar candle of the previous week. This signals ongoing broader range movement in the market," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He feels the short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. "But the formation of Doji and double bottom could hint at the possibility of upside bounce in the market in the coming sessions. A session with firm positive close in subsequent sessions is likely to confirm bullish reversal and that could open upside bounce in the market," he said.

"All bets are going to off on a decisive decline below the support of 15,630 levels. Intraday resistance to be watched at 15,780 levels," he added.

8) F&O Cues

Option data indicated that Nifty50 may trade in a range of 15,500-15,900 levels for coming sessions.

On option front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 15000 followed by 15700 and 15600 strikes while maximum Call open interest was seen at 15800 strike followed by 15700 and 16000 strikes. Call writing was seen at 15700 strike then 15800 and 16200 strikes while minor Put writing was seen at 15700 strike then 15000 and 15600 strikes.

"For the coming week, 15700 Put and 15800 Call hold the highest option base where 15800 Call holds more than 40 lakh shares. We believe the result season may provide some trigger to move out of the prevailing range of 15600-15900 levels," said ICICI Direct.

India VIX continued to move lower and declined sharply in the last few sessions, but increased 7.1 percent to 12.94 levels on week-on-week basis.

"From the reading of above 15 seen during the June settlement, it has declined near 12 in just over a week, indicating significant option writing at ATM strikes. A small trigger can infuse sharp volatility where a directional move of 3-4 percent cannot be ruled out," said ICICI Direct.

9) Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

10) Global Cues

Here are key global data points to watch out out for next week: